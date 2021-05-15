Daily Horoscope: May 16, 2021

The moon in Cancer meets warrior planet Mars at 1:06 AM, bringing a boost in energy and confidence. Easy energy flows as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune at 6:52 PM. Our intuitions get a boost!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in protective water sign Cancer meets your ruling planet Mars, finding you taking charge at home. You’re connecting with your intuition as the moon connects with Neptune.

Taurus

You’re eager to express your emotions as the moon in Cancer meets action planet Mars. Easy energy flows in your social life as the moon connects with creative Neptune.

Gemini

You’re taking charge of finances as the moon in Cancer meets Mars, and coming up with brilliant, creative ideas for work as the moon mingles with Neptune.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today! You feel a burst of energy as the moon meets Mars, and a dreamier mood flows later as the moon connects with mystical Neptune.

Leo

The moon in Cancer encourages you to catch up on rest, but your dreams might be especially busy as the moon meets Mars. Emotions flow as the moon mingles with Neptune.

Virgo

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your social life today! Emotionally, it’s a wonderful time to make a wish. Sympathy flows in your partnerships as the moon connects with Neptune.

Libra

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your career today, and you’re feeling confident as the moon meets Mars. The moon also connects with creative Neptune, bringing inspiration.

Scorpio

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer finds you in an adventurous mood, especially as it meets your ruling planet Mars. Romance flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune.

Sagittarius

You’re reflecting on the give-and-take in your relationships as the moon moves through Cancer, and you may be settling a debt or releasing something that no longer serves you as it meets Mars. Nostalgia is in the air as the moon connects with Neptune.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, bringing your focus to relationships, and your partners are telling it like it is as the moon meets Mars! But an easy energy flows around communication as the moon connects with intuitive Neptune.

Aquarius

You are tackling your to-do list as the moon moves through Cancer, and its meeting with Mars finds you especially energized. Creativity flows as the moon connects with Neptune.

Pisces

Romance is in the air as the moon moves through Cancer! Creativity flows as the moon meets Mars. You’re in the mood to party! Inspiration flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune.

