Daily Horoscope: May 18, 2021

The moon in passionate Leo connects with lovely Venus at 6:43 AM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere! The moon clashes with Uranus at 7:04 AM, bringing surprises, and opposes Saturn at 10:29 AM, finding us hitting obstacles. It’s also a crucial time to set boundaries! The moon connects with Mercury at 10:55 PM, helping communication along.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring a celebratory mood! But some obstacles may arise in your social life as the moon opposes Saturn. The moon and Mercury connect later today, encouraging communication.

Taurus

Your focus is on home and family today as the moon moves through Leo. Setting boundaries at work is a major focus as the moon opposes taskmaster Saturn. Discussions about security take place as the moon connects with Mercury.

Gemini

The moon in fire sign Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, but you might run into some obstacles as you try to collect or share information when the moon opposes Saturn. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury later today, though, helping communication along.

Cancer

The moon in flashy fire sign Leo finds you focused on finances: As much as you’d like to spoil yourself, the moon’s opposition with Saturn means it’s important to be conservative with your cash today. Rethink your budget!

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to sit with the matters on your heart. Make time to nourish yourself. The moon opposes Saturn, a planet whose favorite word is “no,” so there might be some rejection in the air today. Rather than taking offense to these limitations, use them to guide you where you ought to be!

Virgo

The moon is in Leo today, bringing a brilliant boost to your intuitive abilities. Your responsibilities are a major focus as the moon opposes Saturn today, and it’s crucial you set boundaries around how much work is expected from you. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, helping communication along.

Libra

You’re in the mood to socialize today as the moon moves through Leo! But some obstacles in your love life or blocks around creativity may arise as the moon opposes Saturn. The moon mingles with Mercury later on, inspiring interesting conversations.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo illuminates the fame and fortune sector of your chart today, but you’re feeling pulled away from the spotlight and toward your home and family life as the moon opposes Saturn. Finding a better balance between your private and public life is important to explore at this time.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in an adventurous mood, but communication issues may come up as the moon opposes Saturn. The moon connects with Mercury later on, helping communication along in your relationships.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo finds you focused on finances, especially how you and your partners share money, and some compromises are made as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn. Responsibility is a big theme today.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, finding you focused on relationships. Maturity is a big theme at this time as you and your partners face your fears of commitment or responsibility as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn. It’s a crucial time for you to set boundaries.

Pisces

The moon in Leo encourages you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals today. You’re realizing you need to carve out more time to rest as the moon opposes Saturn. The moon mingles with Mercury, helping communication along, especially at home.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.