Daily Horoscope: September 5, 2021

The moon in fire sign Leo connects with sweet Venus at 7:58 AM, inspiring a friendly atmosphere. The moon opposes expansive Jupiter at 10:22 AM, asking us to pace ourselves. The moon enters earth sign Virgo at 7:06 PM, creating a grounded and focused atmosphere—but themes like jealousy, greed, or control may come to the fore as Venus clashes with Pluto at 11:07 PM—this is an important time to set boundaries!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring a productive atmosphere—but tension is stirred in your relationships. You need partners who support your success, not ones that are envious of it!

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, bringing creative inspiration and a flirtatious mood. However, your ruling planet Venus also squares off with Pluto, which could stir up control issues.

Gemini

Your focus is on home and family today as the moon enters Virgo. Venus also clashes with Pluto, stirring up intense emotions. Powerful transformations could take place today if people don’t get swept up by jealousy or greed.

Cancer

The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and stirring up conversation. Venus clashes with Pluto, finding you exploring intense issues in your relationships. Control issues are confronted.

Leo

The moon enters Virgo, finding you focused on your finances. Venus clashes with Pluto, and you’re having intense conversations about power, control, and envy.

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, encouraging you to reflect on your emotional needs. Venus clashes with Pluto, stirring up control issues, especially concerning money or security.

Libra

The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The mood is intense as Venus clashes with Pluto. While amazing transformations could take place in your personal life at this time, difficulties with controlling people need to be overcome.

Scorpio

The moon enters Virgo today, finding you focused on your social life. Venus also clashes with your ruling planet Pluto, finding you having deep and intense conversations about jealousy, power, and control.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Virgo today, finding you focused on your career. The atmosphere is intense as Venus clashes with Pluto—jealousy and power struggles may arise. Set boundaries around money.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in an adventurous mood. Venus clashes with Pluto, and it’s an important time to consider who you want on your team as you achieve your goals. Cut jealous or shady characters from your life, and focus on your partnerships with supportive people.

Aquarius

The moon enters Virgo, finding you focused on finances, especially issues like debts and taxes. Venus clashes with Pluto, creating a hugely powerful atmosphere for transformation—but you’ll have to confront control issues, jealousy, or whatever else you may have been avoiding!

Pisces

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, inspiring connection in your relationships. Venus squares off with Pluto, which could stir up some insecurity, jealousy, or greed—be honest about your needs, and set firm boundaries.

