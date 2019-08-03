Daily Horoscopes: August 4, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Virgo connects with Mercury at 12:27 AM, inspiring communication and creating a busy atmosphere. The moon enters charming air sign Libra at 9:30 AM, finding us eager to connect with one another.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your intuition is one of your greatest assets, dear Leo, so make time to connect with your inner voice today. The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra, finding you in a busy, social mood, and bringing news your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Helpful communication arrives before the moon enters Libra, finding you focused on wealth and abundance. Libra is the sign of balance, so don’t expect to have much of either unless you can find some harmony in your budgeting!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Plenty of problem-solving takes place thanks to your sharp intuition before the moon enters your sign, Libra! You’re a very logical person, but your inner voice—which sometimes speaks in more abstract ways—and your emotions are calling your attention today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re busy connecting with friends and sharing ideas as the moon enters Libra, asking you to slow down. Make time for quiet meditation and catch up on time alone today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Don’t be shy about reaching out for help as the moon in Virgo connects with Mercury! The moon enters Libra, finding you in an especially social mood. It’s a lovely time to network and dream up plans for the future.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Conversations move easily as the moon in fellow earth sign Virgo connects with chatty Mercury. The moon enters Libra, reminding you that productive partnerships are key to your success, especially in your career!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Awkward vibes are smoothed over before the moon enters fellow air sign Libra, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. You’e thinking about the big picture today, and feeling eager to explore your options.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Productive conversations take place in your relationships before the moon enters air sign Libra, finding you reflecting deeply on trust and intimacy. Tricky financial matters are also calling your attention today. It’s a great time to pay off a debt, whether financial or emotional.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A productive energy flows before the moon enters air sign Libra, finding you squarely focusing on your relationships. Make space for yourself to consider someone else’s point of view. It’s a lovely day to connect with partners and learn more about their perspective!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Easy energy flows in communication today before the moon enters Libra, finding you in a busy mood, making plans and getting organized. It’s also a lovely day to treat yourself to a spa treatment!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your intuition is flowing today before the moon enters fellow air sign Libra, bringing creative inspiration and finding you in the mood for romance! Make time for fun today, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s an effective time for communication before the moon enters Libra and finds you focused on your home and family life. This is a wonderful time to energetically cleanse your home and reconnect with your ancestors!

