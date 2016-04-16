The First Electronic Music Awards Have Been Postponed

As THUMP previously reported, the first ever Electronic Music Awards, co-created by DJ Paul Oakenfold and TV4 Entertainment, were due to debut next week. Now it appears that the producers have decided to postpone the ceremony until an unspecified date in the autumn.

In a statement given to Billboard, a representative for the show confirmed its delay: “As this is the first year of the awards, we have the luxury of flexibility, which we are taking advantage of to decide the optimal timetable to present the awards. With this opportunity, we felt that it would better to represent the electronic music calendar in the fall rather than the spring.”

The Electronic Music Awards was originally scheduled to be filmed on April 14 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles and aired a week later on Fox as an hour-long special.

This story will be updated when a new date for the show’s premiere is announced.