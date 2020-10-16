Fan Tuan Recipe

Makes 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 cups|427 grams sticky rice

½ cup|115 ml plus 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for frying

8 large eggs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 large youtiao (Chinese cruller), cut into 1-inch by 4-inch batons (alternatively, you could use brioche or a different bread of your choice)

½ cup|25 grams rousong (pork floss)

8 teaspoons|92 grams pickled mustard greens or pickled radish

6 scallions, thinly sliced

1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

8 teaspoons|48 grams sweet soy

Directions

Toast the sticky rice dry in a pan over medium, stirring constantly, until hot, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a metal mixing bowl and massage in 2 tablespoons of the oil. Lube it up. Transfer to a rice cooker with 2 cups|473 ml cold water. Cook and keep warm. Makes 4 cups. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Crack in two eggs and season with salt and pepper. Cook until almost sunny side-up, 2 ½ minutes. Flip to crash and lightly set the yolk, taking care to keep it runny. Set the eggs aside. Repeat with remaining eggs. Heat 1-inch oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the youtiao and cook, turning as needed, until very golden all over, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Spritz a clean work surface with some water from a spray bottle. Lay a sheet of plastic wrap on the wet area and spread ½ cup|105 grams of the rice out into an even layer, about a 6-inch by 5-inch oval. Top the rice with 1 cooked egg and a piece of youtiao. Add 1 tablespoon pork floss, 1 teaspoon pickled mustard greens or radish, some scallions and a few pieces of avocado, and drizzle with 1 teaspoon sweet soy. Roll it up tight like a blunt and halve crosswise. Donezo.

