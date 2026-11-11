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When Is Treasure Hour in Fortnite? Full Schedule and Pirate Token Odds

When is Treasure Hour in Fortnite? See the Saturday schedule, local start times, and how much Pirate Token odds are boosted.

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If you’re hunting for the Pirate Token in Fortnite, Treasure Hours give you two chances every Saturday to find it with boosted drop rates. The event has taken over the Saturday Power Hour slot in Treasure Hunters. Here’s when the next Fortnite Treasure Hour is expected to start, along with the full schedule and the odds from the last event.

When Is the Next Treasure Hour in Fortnite?

Fortnite Treasure Hours Logo
Screenshot: Epic Games

The next Fortnite Treasure Hour is Saturday, November 14, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. For players outside of North America, a second session will go live at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET that same day. Both rounds last two hours.

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For those looking for the coveted Fortnite Pirate Token, the Treasure Hours event is a big deal as it features boosted drop rates for the extremely rare chest reward. For your convenience, here is the full Treasure Hour schedule:

Time Left to Enter:
Deadline: November 14, 2026
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Fortnite Treasure Hour Schedule For November 2026

SaturdayFirst sessionSecond sessionStatus
November 711 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETCompleted
November 1411 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETNext expected
November 2111 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETExpected
November 2811 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETExpected
December 511 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ETTentative, finale day

Fortnite Treasure Hour Start Times by Region

Fortnite Treasure Hours
Screenshot: Epic Games

Here’s when both sessions start in your time zone if the Saturday schedule stays the same. Check the day as well as the time, since the evening session starts on Sunday outside the Americas.

Time zoneFirst session startsSecond session starts
Pacific (PT)Saturday, 11 AMSaturday, 6 PM
Eastern (ET)Saturday, 2 PMSaturday, 9 PM
UK (GMT)Saturday, 7 PMSunday, 2 AM
Central Europe (CET)Saturday, 8 PMSunday, 3 AM
India (IST)Sunday, 12:30 AMSunday, 7:30 AM
Japan (JST)Sunday, 4 AMSunday, 11 AM
Sydney (AEDT)Sunday, 6 AMSunday, 1 PM
New Zealand (NZDT)Sunday, 8 AMSunday, 3 PM

Fortnite Pirate Token Boosted Drop Rates During Treasure Hours

Fortnite Treasure Hour Pirate Token Odds
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate normally has a 1 in 137,500 chance per Treasure Chest. However, Epic Games has confirmed that Pirate Token odds are boosted by 1.5× during Treasure Hours.

November 7 drop ratesBoostPirate Token odds per chest
Outside Treasure HoursStandard1 in 137,500
First session1.5×About 1 in 91,667
Second session1 in 68,750

If those boosts return, the second session is the better time to hunt for the Pirate Token. Epic has yet to confirm whether the November 14 evening session will bring back double odds or not.

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