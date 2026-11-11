When Is Treasure Hour in Fortnite? Full Schedule and Pirate Token Odds

If you’re hunting for the Pirate Token in Fortnite, Treasure Hours give you two chances every Saturday to find it with boosted drop rates. The event has taken over the Saturday Power Hour slot in Treasure Hunters. Here’s when the next Fortnite Treasure Hour is expected to start, along with the full schedule and the odds from the last event.

When Is the Next Treasure Hour in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The next Fortnite Treasure Hour is Saturday, November 14, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. For players outside of North America, a second session will go live at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET that same day. Both rounds last two hours.

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For those looking for the coveted Fortnite Pirate Token, the Treasure Hours event is a big deal as it features boosted drop rates for the extremely rare chest reward. For your convenience, here is the full Treasure Hour schedule:

Time Left to Enter: Deadline: November 14, 2026 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

Fortnite Treasure Hour Schedule For November 2026

Saturday First session Second session Status November 7 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET Completed November 14 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET Next expected November 21 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET Expected November 28 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET Expected December 5 11 AM–1 PM PT / 2–4 PM ET 6–8 PM PT / 9–11 PM ET Tentative, finale day

Fortnite Treasure Hour Start Times by Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here’s when both sessions start in your time zone if the Saturday schedule stays the same. Check the day as well as the time, since the evening session starts on Sunday outside the Americas.

Time zone First session starts Second session starts Pacific (PT) Saturday, 11 AM Saturday, 6 PM Eastern (ET) Saturday, 2 PM Saturday, 9 PM UK (GMT) Saturday, 7 PM Sunday, 2 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, 8 PM Sunday, 3 AM India (IST) Sunday, 12:30 AM Sunday, 7:30 AM Japan (JST) Sunday, 4 AM Sunday, 11 AM Sydney (AEDT) Sunday, 6 AM Sunday, 1 PM New Zealand (NZDT) Sunday, 8 AM Sunday, 3 PM

Fortnite Pirate Token Boosted Drop Rates During Treasure Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate normally has a 1 in 137,500 chance per Treasure Chest. However, Epic Games has confirmed that Pirate Token odds are boosted by 1.5× during Treasure Hours.

November 7 drop rates Boost Pirate Token odds per chest Outside Treasure Hours Standard 1 in 137,500 First session 1.5× About 1 in 91,667 Second session 2× 1 in 68,750

If those boosts return, the second session is the better time to hunt for the Pirate Token. Epic has yet to confirm whether the November 14 evening session will bring back double odds or not.