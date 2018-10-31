VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Freshers Week at Two Very Different Universities

By

Leeds Uni Cambridge Uni freshers
Share:

The student experience has many common markers. You will, undoubtedly, fuck up a pan while trying to cook something very simple. You will, more often than not, do something excruciatingly embarrassing while trying to make new friends, which will mentally resurface at random for literally the rest of your life. You will be saddled with debilitating debt.

The arenas in which these experiences can happen, however, can vary quite a bit. You have your sporty unis, your arty unis, your more pretentious arty unis, your druggy unis, your posh unis, your clever unis, your party unis, your not-really-uni unis, your Sports Science degree unis, your horsey unis, your excruciatingly boring small town unis – and the rest.

Videos by VICE

Orlando Gili spent the recent freshers week period at two very different types of uni: Leeds, which is notoriously one of the best party universities in the country; and Cambridge, which is famously one of the poshest universities in the world. Below are photos of what he saw.

1540919068889-Playtime2018_Gili_34260003
Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds. Freshers and Leeds locals mix on a Friday night.
1540919110042-RoyalOak2018_Gili_98450001
Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball, Snooker Room.
1540918880169-Playtime2018_Gili_34250004
Two Leeds University freshers at Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds.
1540918979397-Playtime2018_Gili_98440006
Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball.
1540919003881-Playtime2018_Gili_34250007
Two Leeds University freshers at Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds.
1540919040641-Playtime2018_Gili_98450006
Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball. An undergraduate and postgraduate in the courtyard.
1540919139234-Playtime2018_Gili_34270005
Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds. The crowd dance to the Jack Maynard DJ set.
1540919166675-Playtime2018_Gili_98460002
Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball
1540919215617-Playtime2018_Gili_34270002
Superbull Freshers Friday in Leeds.
1540919254794-Playtime2018_Gili_98440009
Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball. Live bands played throughout the night in a hall normally used as a debating chamber.
1540919409270-Playtime2018_Gili_34260002
Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds.
1540919434470-Playtime2018_Gili_98460001
Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball. Silent disco DJ in the Dining Room.

orlandogili.com

Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE