Freshers Week at Two Very Different Universities

The student experience has many common markers. You will, undoubtedly, fuck up a pan while trying to cook something very simple. You will, more often than not, do something excruciatingly embarrassing while trying to make new friends, which will mentally resurface at random for literally the rest of your life. You will be saddled with debilitating debt.

The arenas in which these experiences can happen, however, can vary quite a bit. You have your sporty unis, your arty unis, your more pretentious arty unis, your druggy unis, your posh unis, your clever unis, your party unis, your not-really-uni unis, your Sports Science degree unis, your horsey unis, your excruciatingly boring small town unis – and the rest.

Videos by VICE

Orlando Gili spent the recent freshers week period at two very different types of uni: Leeds, which is notoriously one of the best party universities in the country; and Cambridge, which is famously one of the poshest universities in the world. Below are photos of what he saw.

Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds. Freshers and Leeds locals mix on a Friday night.

Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball, Snooker Room.

Two Leeds University freshers at Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds.

Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball.

Two Leeds University freshers at Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds.

Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball. An undergraduate and postgraduate in the courtyard.

Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds. The crowd dance to the Jack Maynard DJ set.

Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball

Superbull Freshers Friday in Leeds.

Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball. Live bands played throughout the night in a hall normally used as a debating chamber.

Superbull Freshers’ Friday in Leeds.

Cambridge Union Masquerade Freshers’ Ball. Silent disco DJ in the Dining Room.

orlandogili.com