Hailey Bills and SOURS by EXTRA Gum Put a Bold New Twist on a Social Dance Moment

Some flavors ease in. SOURS by EXTRA Gum does not. Made for people who are into bold flavors and unexpected moments, the new juicy, fruity sour gum brings a bold sour hit followed by a sweet, fruity finish – a built-in twist that turns a small everyday moment into something more fun and flavorful.

That unexpected twist is now showing up on social. EXTRA Gum is teaming up with influencer and professional dancer Hailey Bills to launch #CheworkoutSweepstakes, a playful social dance inspired by the sweet-and-sour duality of SOURS by EXTRA Gum. Fans can learn the moves, remix them, and share their own take across TikTok and Instagram.

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It’s simple, fun, and very scroll-stopping. The whole idea is about putting your own twist on Hailey’s Cheworkout and turning a quick everyday moment into something more playful – which is exactly what SOURS by EXTRA Gum is all about.

And yeah, the prize goes hard. One grand-prize winner will score a private, 30-minute virtual dance tutorial with Hailey Bills and a reshare on her socials (hello clout). There are also 100 secondary prizes, each packed with both SOURS by EXTRA Gum flavors, Blue Raspberry and Strawberry. SOURS by EXTRA Gum is available nationwide now in those two flavors, so you can get on it ASAP.

Wanna win? Put your own twist on Hailey’s Cheworkout, then share your take on the SOURS by EXTRA Gum #CheworkoutSweepstakes on TikTok or Instagram for a chance to win. Tag @extragum, use #CheworkoutSweepstakes, then head to the link in @extragum’s TikTok profile bio to complete your entry. Everything else you need to know about rules and all the boring stuff is below.

Treat your tastebuds to a bold new twist with SOURS by EXTRA Gum.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.