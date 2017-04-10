Hell Yeah It’s Spring, So Here’s a Very Springy Salad You Should Eat

It’s officially spring (and is actually starting to feel like it) which means that you can finally return to making salads with in-season ingredients besides root vegetables.

That is cause for celebration for those of us living in the still-thawing regions of the Northern Hemisphere, and in that spirit, we offer you, dear readers, this seasonal spring salad courtesy of our wonderful culinary director Farideh Sadeghin.

Hazelnut oil and lemon juice are the base of the simple dressing, which absorbs the flavors of the greens and the herbs—basil, cilantro, dill, and parsley—as you toss this easy, zesty salad.

RECIPE: Herb and Spring Vegetable Salad

These greens are probably the healthiest antidote to any residual seasonal affective disorder, and a great way of reminding your body that there is life after starch.