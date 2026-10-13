Helldivers 2 New Warbond Weapons and Strategem

A new Premium Warbond arrives in Helldivers 2 on October 20 and brings some exciting new rewards for players to unlock.

Helldivers 2: scope of Authority Warbond Details

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Players will be able to access Helldivers 2’s next Premium Warbond when the Scope of Authority releases on October 20.

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On October 20, the Ministry of Defense will authorize deployment of the Scope of Authority Premium Warbond – the next leap forward in long-range and clandestine combat solutions to guarantee your squad never misses the mark.

“Deliver Managed Democracy from long range and strike from the shadows with pioneering active concealment tech to eliminate enemies of Liberty before they know you are there with the all-new Scope of Authority Premium Warbond coming October 20.”

Here is a breakdown of what players can expect to find in the co-op game when the new Warbond goes live:

The R-40 Sightliner bolt-action sniper rifle | The best sniper knows the balance of stability and power is a delicate one, and a primary sniper rifle that can balance both is a tall order. After extensive research and trials in the Ministry of Defense, they have developed an elegant solution: The R-40 Sightliner bolt-action sniper rifle. Your trusty sidekick with the eagle eyes, the Sightliner can provide powerful armor piercing rounds and long-range precision.

| The best sniper knows the balance of stability and power is a delicate one, and a primary sniper rifle that can balance both is a tall order. After extensive research and trials in the Ministry of Defense, they have developed an elegant solution: The R-40 Sightliner bolt-action sniper rifle. Your trusty sidekick with the eagle eyes, the Sightliner can provide powerful armor piercing rounds and long-range precision. P-44 Mist | The perfect companion to the exactitude of a sniper rifle primary is something that can provide that same steadfastness with the speed and versatility of a pistol. That brings us to the purpose-built P-44 Mist, a one-handed machine pistol designed for a compact carry. If the enemy closes in on you, carve a path out with the help of the P-44.

| The perfect companion to the exactitude of a sniper rifle primary is something that can provide that same steadfastness with the speed and versatility of a pistol. That brings us to the purpose-built P-44 Mist, a one-handed machine pistol designed for a compact carry. If the enemy closes in on you, carve a path out with the help of the P-44. AMW-20 Apex | As we have faced larger and more heavily-armored foes, we have responded by making a more powerful and armor-penetrating, backpack-fed, colossal anti-materiel rifle featuring assisted reload: the AMW-20 Apex. The Apex is far from subtle, but there is not much in the galaxy that could survive an assault from it.

| As we have faced larger and more heavily-armored foes, we have responded by making a more powerful and armor-penetrating, backpack-fed, colossal anti-materiel rifle featuring assisted reload: the AMW-20 Apex. The Apex is far from subtle, but there is not much in the galaxy that could survive an assault from it. LAS-44 Nova | For the advanced tech-loving teams, there is a new entry to the LAS series of energy weapons: the LAS-44 Nova! This sleek rifle has the luxury of infinite ammo provided by weapons of its type, but it fires a high-precision non-explosive thermal projectile after a short charge cycle. A new optimization routine designed specifically for better cooldown performance means your rifle will be firing longer after all targets have been eliminated.

| For the advanced tech-loving teams, there is a new entry to the LAS series of energy weapons: the LAS-44 Nova! This sleek rifle has the luxury of infinite ammo provided by weapons of its type, but it fires a high-precision non-explosive thermal projectile after a short charge cycle. A new optimization routine designed specifically for better cooldown performance means your rifle will be firing longer after all targets have been eliminated. G-11 Caltrops | When thrown, the G-11 Caltrops scatters a wide field of proximity-detonated submunitions that slow and stun foes, making them easier to get in your sights.

Along with the impressive stratagems, weapons, and armors, players will also get the Manual Ballistic Projection emote and a new title to claim to demonstrate your prowess as a distance shooter: Longshot.

Helldivers 2 launched all the way back in February of 2024, but the game is still going strong. It should be exciting to see if this Premium Warbond does a successful job at keeping the active playerbase engaged and drawing back any lapsed players.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Helldivers 2 news and updates once the Scope of Authority content goes live.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.