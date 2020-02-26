Homemade Bagels Recipe

Makes 12 bagels

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 14 hours (includes overnight proofing

Ingredients

1 (¼-ounce|7-gram) packet active dry yeast

1 ½ tablespoons plus ¼ cup|60 ml honey, divided

9 cups|1.2 kilograms high gluten flour such as bread flour

3 tablespoons neutral oil, plus more for greasing

1 tablespoon non-diasatic malt powder (such as King Arthur brand)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

various toppings, such as sesame seeds, poppy seeds, or everything bagel spice

cream cheese, to serve

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, whisk together the yeast, 1 ½ tablespoons honey, and 2 ⅔ cups|630 ml water. Let stand for 5 minutes, then add the flour, oil, malt, and salt. Beat at low speed for about 10 minutes, or until dough can “pull a window.” To test, pinch off a small ball of dough and pull into a thin, see-through membrane without it tearing. If it tears, mix another minute or two. Lightly oil a baking sheet. Portion the dough into 5 ½-ounce|156-gram balls and place on the prepared baking sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. The next day, pull the dough out of the fridge for 30 minutes. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Heat the oven to 460°F. On a clean countertop, roll each ball into 9-inch long strands. Take strand by the ends and overlap together to form an “O”. Pinch together seams to join. Let the bagels rest for 5 minutes. Bring the remaining ¼ cup|60 ml honey and 4 quarts|3785 ml of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and, working in batches of 3 or 4 at a time, drop the bagels into the boiling water for about 4 minutes, flipping once halfway. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bagels to the prepared baking sheets and sprinkle with toppings, if desired. Bake the bagels until slightly browned, shiny, and firm, about 10 to 12 minutes, turning once halfway through. Remove to a cooling rack, then get into them.

