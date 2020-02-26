Homemade Bagels Recipe

Makes 12 bagels
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 14 hours (includes overnight proofing
Ingredients
1 (¼-ounce|7-gram) packet active dry yeast
1 ½ tablespoons plus ¼ cup|60 ml honey, divided
9 cups|1.2 kilograms high gluten flour such as bread flour
3 tablespoons neutral oil, plus more for greasing
1 tablespoon non-diasatic malt powder (such as King Arthur brand)
2 teaspoons kosher salt
various toppings, such as sesame seeds, poppy seeds, or everything bagel spice
cream cheese, to serve
Directions
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, whisk together the yeast, 1 ½ tablespoons honey, and 2 ⅔ cups|630 ml water. Let stand for 5 minutes, then add the flour, oil, malt, and salt. Beat at low speed for about 10 minutes, or until dough can “pull a window.” To test, pinch off a small ball of dough and pull into a thin, see-through membrane without it tearing. If it tears, mix another minute or two.
- Lightly oil a baking sheet. Portion the dough into 5 ½-ounce|156-gram balls and place on the prepared baking sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, pull the dough out of the fridge for 30 minutes. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Heat the oven to 460°F.
- On a clean countertop, roll each ball into 9-inch long strands. Take strand by the ends and overlap together to form an “O”. Pinch together seams to join. Let the bagels rest for 5 minutes.
- Bring the remaining ¼ cup|60 ml honey and 4 quarts|3785 ml of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and, working in batches of 3 or 4 at a time, drop the bagels into the boiling water for about 4 minutes, flipping once halfway. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bagels to the prepared baking sheets and sprinkle with toppings, if desired.
- Bake the bagels until slightly browned, shiny, and firm, about 10 to 12 minutes, turning once halfway through. Remove to a cooling rack, then get into them.
