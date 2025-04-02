Hooters Is Dying, and Tacky American Sex Culture Might Go With It

The wings are still greasy, the shorts still orange, and the pantyhose still a bizarre brown—but the vibe is off. Hooters, the once-legendary “breastaurant” chain, is on the verge of bankruptcy, and it might finally be time to say goodbye to one of America’s most iconic institutions.

Hooters has filed for bankruptcy protection, GQ reported, thanks to a perfect storm of modern problems: inflation, the rising costs of labor and food, and a sharp decline in spending from cash-strapped Americans who just don’t want to spend $18 on wings. Even if they’re brought to you by a flirty server in that infamous outfit.

The company still owns and operates 151 locations, with another 154 run by franchisees—mostly in the U.S.—but even those numbers are a far cry from its early-2000s peak.

Now, in a last-ditch move, Hooters plans to unload all its corporate-owned stores to a pair of longtime franchisees who already run 30 of the chain’s top-performing spots—mostly in Florida and Illinois. The privately held company shares a private equity owner with the also-bankrupt TGI Fridays, which doesn’t exactly scream “stability.”

Business aside, Hooters was hardly a shining model of workplace well-being. A study back in 2014 found that women working in sexually objectifying environments like Hooters and Twin Peaks were more likely to report depression, anxiety, disordered eating, and deep dissatisfaction with their bodies.

Basically, getting paid to flirt in orange spandex didn’t exactly do wonders for mental health.

It’s weirdly ironic, though: we’re living in a time where sex positivity is louder than ever, yet Hooters—a brand built entirely around performance-based sexuality—is tanking.

What could be the difference? Autonomy. We’ll subscribe to someone’s OnlyFans because they control the narrative. Watching someone forced to flirt for tips under fluorescent lighting? Not so much. That’s less sexy, more sad.

Hooters going under isn’t just about the fall of a cringey business model built on objectification—it’s also simply a sign of the times. Casual dining chains everywhere are getting rocked by inflation, sky-high labor costs, and ever-changing consumer tastes.

Today’s diners want more than wings and gimmicks. They want affordability, ethics, and a vibe that doesn’t feel like it’s been done a million times before. Hooters couldn’t keep up. Whether it’s the outdated uniforms or the outdated business plan, the chain just doesn’t fit in today’s world. But damn, we will miss those wings.