How 5-Time NFL Pro Bowler Earl Thomas Eats

Recovering from an injury sucks, but Seattle Seahawks star Earl Thomas sounds upbeat and cheerful despite dealing with a broken leg. Thomas sustained his injury at the end of last year during a game against the Carolina Panthers, and the 27-year-old free safety has been laying low since. “You have to be really careful with these types of injuries,” Thomas said. “I didn’t have surgery. I’m healing naturally.”

While he lets his lower body relax, Thomas is still finding ways to stay active. “I can do a little something with my upper body and I’ve been doing a lot of crunches just to keep my core strong.” One thing that hasn’t really changed for the five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion is his diet.

“I feel like it’s been an ongoing process since I was a rookie,” Thomas said. “I feel that my diet is poor and I’m definitely working on it to get better.”

His wife—his high school sweetheart, Nina Thomas—is helping on that front, and Thomas knows he’s in good hands.

“She’s from Louisiana,” Thomas said. “I think everybody from Louisiana knows good cooks. My wife’s mom’s a great cook, her dad’s a great cook, and she’s also a great cook.”

Thomas starts each day the same. “My wife cooks me an omelette every morning. I have some earl grey tea,” Thomas said. “I just think it’s very soothing. It calms me down.”

For lunch, Thomas goes for dishes with complex carbs like penne with shrimp. Dinner could be gumbo or other favorites from home.

“I grew up on rice and gravy and cornbread, stuff like that. I still love rice, gravy, and cornbread. I’m a country boy, so we ate good. I still like to eat good.”

Thomas was introduced to the Seattle dining scene when he was drafted by the Seahawks in 2010. “I feel like they don’t use a lot of seasoning here like back home,” he said. “Other than that, you know I can adapt.”

Despite the seasoning dilemma, Thomas has found some favorite spots in the city. “I love El Gaucho and I love the sports bar called JOEY—they have great wings there,” he said. “Their wings are called hibachi wings.”

When he’s not eating, Thomas is focusing on keeping a positive mindset until he can get moving again.

“I’m just looking forward—I can see myself walking again,” he said. “I can visualize it. That kind of keeps me motivated while I’m recovering.”

