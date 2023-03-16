How to Adopt a Dog

I think everyone who likes dogs secretly suspects that owning a long furry baby will fix their lives. Surely the tip-tap of little paws will solve all your loneliness and restlessness and give your daily existence a sense of duty and purpose, right? While I agree that dogs are good, and owning a dog is both a joy and a privilege, it is by no means easy. And for every benefit—such as having a never-ending fountain of fur-covered affection—there are serious costs and responsibilities to consider.

I’ve had dogs all my life, all incredibly gorgeous, different and difficult in their own way. I’ve adopted two rescue dogs, and fostered and trained a third for rehoming. Right now, I’m settling-in a rescued former racing greyhound named Basil, who is the light of my life, and deeply adverse to the slightest change in circumstances. If I’ve learned anything, it’s that dogs deserve to be adopted by people who understand what the hell they are doing; or at least have a broad idea.

That’s why we’ve created this definitive guide to the things you need to consider before making the best decision of your silly little life.

Why do you want a dog?

A dog is a lot more than an accessory, and trying to slot one seamlessly into your life with that attitude could backfire. So it’s worth being clear about why you want a dog and how you envision your life with your dog going.

The first thing to work out is: Is your life actually suitable for a dog? Do you have a backyard for a big dog? Are you at home enough for an emotionally vulnerable dog? Do you have the capacity to take an energetic dog on daily or twice daily walks? There’s also a big difference between adopting a dog on your own and adopting one with a partner. Doing it alone can be very isolating, and definitely limits your ability to do things, because there’s always a small animal at home that wants food and love.

It’s also worth making sure you have decent control over your housing situation. Years ago, I adopted a dog into a flatshare situation, and almost immediately had to move out as the housemates were not prepared for the intensity of a new puppy. Also: If you have a breakup, sharing custody with your ex can be a ridiculously awful situation.

What kind of dog do you want?

Like humans, all dogs come with their own problems. You can spend a small fortune on a dog with a pedigree that stretches back to the dawn of time, and still end up with an anxious monster who will not stop pissing inside. You can train your puppy from birth and still have a stubborn hound who doesn’t want to do what it’s told. It’s just luck of the dice, and you need to be aware that your life might have to change to suit your dog.

“Do some research on the needs of different dog breeds and consider what your capabilities realistically are,” notes Julie Gray of Border Collie Rescue Australia. “Make a good choice. Will you change your habits to accommodate the dog, or should you choose one which will fit into your life as it is? The idea that getting a dog that needs a 5 km run each day will get you to start running is… problematic.”

Where are you adopting your dog from?

There are a variety of places that you can purchase a dog or puppy from, but not all of them are equal under the eyes of god or the internet. Always refer to organisations that animal welfare groups have signed off on. The big evils to avoid are puppy farms and backyard breeders, who not only cut costs by having abusive environments for their animals, but will often sell you dogs with underlying health issues as a result.

The benefits of buying from a registered, ethical breeder—especially when buying a puppy—is that you can usually be certain that you’re purchasing a certain breed, with specific desirable traits (such as hypoallergenic, non-shedding fur, like poodle crossbreeds have), and a lack of pre-existing trauma. However, it’s still worth noting that all dogs—even highly desirable, expensive breeds—are individuals, and no amount of money can purchase a “perfect” dog.

Let’s talk rescue dogs for a second

The other main form of dog adoption is finding a dog through a rescue home service, which has a lot of great benefits. For one, you’re providing for a dog that’s been mistreated or abandoned, which is incredibly rewarding and important. And you also get to live off that ethical high horse for the rest of your life: “Oh, my dog is a rescue.”

However, there’s obvious issues to consider, like the fact you may get a dog with some form of trauma, socialisation issues, or other quirks. The good news is that many adoption services work really hard to find the right fit for both the dog and the owner. The one I used in Australia (Gumtree Greys) gave us an open-ended trial period to make sure that we were the right home for Basil, plus free training, subsidised vet appointments, and adoption guidance. So while rescue dogs can be more work, there is usually more support too. And they usually don’t cost a whole bunch up front, like breeders or stores.

How do you prepare the home for a dog?

While there’s all sorts of things you can do to make a dog’s transition into a new home more comfortable, expert advice tends to focus on a few things, such as immediately showing them where they’re allowed to pee. “It’s often stressful for dogs to come into a new environment where they don’t know where all the important things like food, water, beds and the toilet are,” said Melissa Starling, a researcher from the University of Sydney, who holds a PhD on dog behaviour, personality, emotions and cognition. “They rely on their new human owner to provide for them and help them with this, so it’s nice if you can be there to reassure them.”

She recommends using barriers to make their world a little smaller at first so they are less likely to get lost or make poor decisions. “This is particularly useful with toileting, to make sure they don’t figure that rooms they have access to, but are not spending much time in, are the toilet.”

How important is dog training?

Being a good dog citizen means training your dog, and while I truly believe in giving your dog space and time to grow, you also have to create good behaviour boundaries. I would recommend getting a behaviourist or trainer to work with you from the beginning, so you can structure something suitable to your dog. Don’t take too much stock from things like Facebook groups—those people are insane.

Training and behavioural experts can often make a huge difference: Half the time, they’re not even changing the dog’s behaviour, they’re training the owners to understand and adapt to their new pet in a much more productive way.

How much will a dog cost?

Unfortunately, dogs cost money. The day-to-day costs stack up, especially if you have a big dog who eats a lot. Once you start stacking on regular vet bills, or any medications, you can’t deny that owning a dog is a financial burden.

If your dog gets sick or has an emergency, those costs can be ridiculous, as anyone who has gone to a 24 hour emergency vet with a dog who just ate a whole easter egg can attest to. Some people swear by pet insurance, whereas others recommend putting aside emergency money instead. Research shows that in the US the average dog parent may spend anywhere from $480-$3,470 per year on their dog, so that’s an average of $40-$290 per month.

Always remember: Every dog is different

There’s a good chance that your dog won’t fit into your preconceived notions of what a dog should do. You might want to take them to the pub; they might be terrified. You might want a cuddly, ultra-affectionate couch friend; they might like their own space. “I think we tend to forget how much control we have over our dogs’ lives and how we tend to make decisions for them without giving much thought to whether it’s in their best interests or they would enjoy it or are prepared for it,” said Starling.

“Even at home, we are the ones that decide when our dogs eat, what they eat, where they sleep, when they go out, where we take them, and when they get to play. We should give them as much opportunity as we can to make some of their own decisions. If you can, give them access to different sleeping options, indoor and outdoor access, and choices over where they spend their time and how.”