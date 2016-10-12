How-To: BBQ Salmon with Prodigy

Prodigy from Mobb Deep visits the MUNCHIES Test Kitchen to enlighten us on how to cook BBQ salmon if you were in prison. Now you might say, “But I am not in prison, why would I make this?” The answer to that is simple, because it is delicious and affordable. This is a great recipe for anyone with access only a microwave and a toaster oven—like a college student living in a dorm, or a prison inmate.

The recipe is featured in his new cookbook, Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Prison Cookbook.

