How-To: Eat Live Octopus

Our correspondent Sydney Chun heads to Jongno Octopus in Seoul to try the controversial practice of eating live octopus. Head chef Kim Sang Jin shows us how to squeeze the mucus out of the tentacles, then chop the octopus up so that it becomes a writhing pile of slimy bits. Then, it’s time to add some seasoning, serve, and hope that you don’t get internally strangled. If, like most people, you got all your octopus-eating know-how from that scene in Old Boy, then this video will save your life—we learned that if you put the whole thing in your mouth, you’ll choke and die.

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!