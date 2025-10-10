It Turns Out Dogs Can Actually Get Addicted to Their Favorite Toys

Researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna found that about one-third of the 105 dogs studied displayed addiction-like tendencies toward their toys. That includes those balls, the stuffed squirrel that squeaks, and the rope you used to play tug-of-war with them.

In a series of tests detailed in Scientific Reports, researchers placed dogs in situations where their favorite toy was made inaccessible. They were placed on a high shelf, in a box, or behind a tantalizing food puzzle.

Some dogs completely ignored the snacks and instead fixated on the unreachable toy. A few even refused to calm down for 15 minutes after their beloved toy disappeared.

To see if this behavior matched how we define addiction in humans, scientists borrowed criteria like craving, loss of control, and prioritizing the “substance” (in this case, a dog toy) over other rewards.

Sure enough, some dogs ticked all the boxes. Terriers, shepherds, and other dogs that aid in human work were found to be way more obsessive than other breeds.

The lead researcher, Stefanie Riemer, is quick to point out that not all “ball junkies” are actual, literal addicts. Suppose a dog can handle the toy being taken away without spiraling into a crisis that requires intensive therapy and a stint in rehab. In that case, it’s probably just really enthusiastic and not physically dependent on it.

Like a lot of dog behavior, you can chalk their enthusiasm up to not knowing any better. It just wants its ball, man, even if it’s maybe a little addicted to it.

There’s no clear evidence to suggest that these behaviors lead to long-term harm, which is a big part of human addiction. If your dog is exhibiting signs of addiction, Riemer told Popular Science that you might want to start engaging in cooperative play rather than giving them toys that they’ll enjoy on their own.

And maybe don’t throw a ball too often with an especially anxious dog. You might be unconsciously reinforcing their addictions.