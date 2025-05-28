I’ve Got No Objections to a Free Update for ‘Paper Perjury’, as a New, Free Case Unravels in 2025

It’s been far too long since we’ve gotten a new entry in the Ace Attorney franchise, and Paper Perjury fits the bill for eager sleuths. Stepping into the shoes of Justina Smith, puns and fun await any player ready to dive into this new world. But those who have already cleared all five cases? They’ll need to put on their Sunday best, as a brand new case is coming out later this year. The best part of it all? It’s completely free, with A Re-Volting Fire dropping at no cost.

‘Paper Perjury’ Case 6 – “A Re-volting Fire” Is Looking To Light A Flame Under All Of Us

While Justina Smith may have gotten thrown into the role, she fills the shoes rather well. She’s smart and always willing to think outside of the box. But this new case may be more than she can handle. We’ll just need to tune in and see how she does, especially with new characters and new environments to explore. But most importantly, she’s got a new platform that she can shine on. Paper Perjury is officially available on Mac OS, so players on the Apple ecosystem can jump in.

While there is no official release date for A Re-Volting Fire, I’m very excited to see what Paper Cat Games has been working on behind the scenes. If this wasn’t enough good news, there are even more cases coming down the line in 2026. Justina is going to be a very busy lady over the coming years, and I’m already itching to see what she’s going to be getting up to.

Interested in giving Paper Perjury a spin? Be sure to download the free demo on Steam to get your fix. Containing the entirety of Case One, there’s more than enough here to get even the most curious cat excited about Paper Perjury. She may not have any formal training in the field, but she’s one tough cookie. I’m very excited to see that Paper Cat Games is continuing this narrative adventure, and Justina will be coming back into my life very soon.