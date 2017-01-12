Jeff Mills Announces New Album, ‘Planets’

Detroit techno heavyweight Jeff Mills has announced a new album about the “[nine] planets of our solar system, fittingly titled Planets. The record is described on his Facebook page as an “electronic classical” concept album, and it is due to arrive via Mills’s own Axis Records sometime in March.

Since Pluto was demoted to a dwarf planet in 2006, there are now technically eight planets in our solar system. However, as Mills explained in a previous interview, Pluto is still very much included as part of his Planets, which was inspired by English composer Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” orchestral suite made between 1914 and 1916 (before Pluto’s discovery in 1930).

Planets follows Mills’s 2016 solo LP, the similarly celestial-themed Free Fall Galaxy, which is part of his Sleeper Walks series. The man, quite simply, just really loves space: last year, he composed a new score for the recently re-released French silent film A Trip to the Moon—one of many science fiction films he’s taken on over the years, including Metropolis, Woman in the Moon, and Fantastic Voyage.

Watch a teaser of Planets below.



Venus from AxisRecords on Vimeo.