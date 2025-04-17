Lectric eBikes Are (Almost) All on Sale for Earth Day

Earth Day is that annual celebration where, every April 22, we gather to celebrate the fact that we haven’t yet completely burned up the Earth. And whaddya know, Lectric eBikes has got a sale going right now on juuuust about every bike in its product lineup in celebration of Earth Day.

If you’ve been meaning to bike more, but long distances, disabilities, or peaky hills have been making you hesitant to convert to bicycle power, take advantage of electric bikes’ relatively low-impact environmental footprint.

I’ve been reviewing e-bikes professionally for five years now, and even in that time, they’ve gotten significantly better and more affordable. They’re worth a look, whether you want to do your part to help save the planet or you just like power, because at least for now, it’s the only planet we’ve got.

Not every one of Lectric’s bikes is on sale for Earth Day, although nearly every one of them is. There are several product families that

lectric xpedition 2.0 long-range with dual batteries, and optional passenger seats, running boards, cargo bag, and phone mount – credit: Matt jancer

The handsome, blue beauty you see above is a Lectric XPedition 2.0, a cargo bike that’s more like the Chevy Suburban of ebikes than any I’ve ever ridden. You’ll have to wait a little while longer for my full review, but it’s safe to say that it rode shockingly well for a big cargo-and-passenger hauler.

It was nimble, powerful, fast, and had strong, hydraulic brakes that could’ve tossed me over the handlebars if I wanted to. But it was how nimble those 20 x 2.5″ tires made the bike handle. The XPedition 2.0 is $296 to $694 off, depending on how many optional goodies you add, such as dual batteries or long-range batteries.

For a folding bike, the XP 3.0 is your beast. They’re running $295 to $455 off. There are more than 300,000 XPs on the streets of the US, making it what Lectric calls America’s best-selling ebike. There’s a lighter-weight XP, the XP Lite, that weighs in at 49 pounds. These are running $123 to $365 off.

The XPeak 2.0 is a fat-tire mountain bike that’s $227 to $316 off, depending on options. Lectric’s top-of-the-line bike is the Lectric One, introduced about a year ago. It’s going for $220 off. And then there’s the XPress 750 for $316 off, if you want a more standard commuter bike for city streets and suburban sidewalks.

There’s even an XP Trike ($420 off) if you want more wheels. Would that even count as an e-bike? Or maybe an etrike?