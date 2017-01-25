Travel Back in Time by Eating This Surprisingly Delicious Lime Jell-O Mold

According to our culinary director Farideh Sadeghin, Jell-O should not be relegated to the dessert table. It is underrated, refreshing, and deserving of a prime spot in your spread.

This lime-green pineapple Jell-O mold deserves its place alongside your fanciest crown roast, and will add the perfect retro counterpoint to whatever else is on the menu.

All you need is gelatin, basic pantry ingredients, and the funkiest plastic mold you can get your hands on, and you will be well on your way to dinner party legend status. We opted for a DMT-fractal look, but the world of Jell-O molds is a rich one, and the crazier the better.

And the flavor? Sweet, tart, zesty, and kind of creamy.

We don’t think you’re ready for this jelly—but you should be.