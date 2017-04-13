Mika Vainio From Pan Sonic Has Died

Finnish artist Mika Vainio of experimental electronic music duo Pan Sonic has died, Finnish outlet Rumba reported. A Facebook fan page for Vainio shared the article while stating that a family member confirmed the news. Additional details are unknown at this time. Vainio was 53.

Vainio formed Pan Sonic (originally named Panasonic) in 1993 along with Ilpo Väisänen and Sami Salo before Salo left the group in 1996. They released over a dozen studio and live albums, including collaborative projects with New York performance artist Charlemagne Palestine, Japanese noise artist Merzbow, and Japanese singer-songwriter Keiji Haino. Vainio also produced under his given name, as well was under aliases including Ø and Philus.

Artists including Rrose, Gunnar Haslam, Nicolas Jaar, and Machinedrum are paying their respects on Twitter.