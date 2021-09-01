Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, September 2021

The sun in Virgo lights up the home and family sector of your chart, finding you in a cozy mood, eager to spruce up your space, spend time with loved ones, and reconnect with your past and family history.

Your private life is a major theme this season, but the line between your personal and professional lives may feel blurred as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 2. It’s an important time to set and maintain boundaries, to be realistic about your goals, and to be proud of yourself for all that you’ve already achieved! Things feel much more grounded on September 4 as your ruling planet Mercury in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. This is a strong day for communication and making plans.

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, making it an especially intense day in your relationships. Partnerships where you feel smothered are strained as control issues and jealousy flare up—but relationships with people who value integrity, boundaries, and kindness are deepened as you both explore your desires. This day is all about depth, and you may want to say goodbye to those you don’t feel safe jumping into the “deep end” with emotionally!

September 6 is the busiest day of the month, astrologically! Mars and Pluto connect, creating a fantastic atmosphere for transforming patterns and breaking free from the past, and Venus mingles with Jupiter in Aquarius, bringing fun, flirtation, and generosity! There’s an expansive energy in the air, but Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow period, so keep in mind that many of the plans set in motion between now and September 27 (when Mercury retrograde begins) may be revised. This doesn’t have to be a bad thing—in fact, it could be very helpful! There’s also a new moon in Virgo on September 6, bringing a fresh start to your home and family life. You may be moving or renovating, or reconnecting with your past. You’re ready to do things in a new way as the sun connects with Uranus in Taurus, putting you in an especially experimental and free-spirited mood!

Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, inspiring you to revamp your beauty routine, enjoy a spa day, and bring more beauty into your everyday routines! In your love life, you’re figuring out whether a casual lover has what it takes to become a committed partner, and if you’re already involved with someone, Venus in Scorpio encourages you to communicate about your schedules and reflect on how you can show up for each other.

The sun opposes Neptune on September 14, which could bring some confusion and insecurity. You may feel invisible in your social life, or like you don’t totally relate to your peers’ goals and interests. It’s normal to feel a little lost when the sun faces off with foggy Neptune, but it won’t last forever! Also on September 14, Mars enters Libra, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, bringing celebration, creative inspiration, and romantic passion. Plus, the sun connects with Pluto on September 16, helping you get clear about what’s truly important to you.

Some grumpiness may pop up again on September 17 as Venus clashes with Saturn; the energy may be cold and there might be rejection in the air, but a much more jovial and open-minded energy flows on September 20 when Mercury connects with Jupiter. There are some ups and downs mid-month, but if you stay focused on being true to yourself, you can navigate it all!

Also on September 20, there’s a full moon in Pisces, bringing a climax to your career. Virgo season finds much of your attention on home and family, but this full moon brings the spotlight to your public life. An important reward or recognition may arrive. Your intuition and imagination are especially vivid and creative at this time. Pisces is an emotional water sign sign, and since full moons are all about release, this is a powerful moment to let go of whatever you have been carrying.

Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 22, and it’s an intense day for communication. Mercury is the planet of information, and Pluto is the planet of hidden things, which could find you discovering secrets or researching something complicated. Emotionally, this is a powerful time to change your habits, and in your relationships, intense conversations about desire and longing take place.

September 22 is also the equinox, and the sun enters Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules love, joy, and creativity! Libra season is a wonderful time to connect with your crushes and lovers, and to make and enjoy art. Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, which could bring some unexpected shake-ups to your routine, but a more grounded energy flows as Mars connects with Saturn on September 25, strengthening support in your partnerships.

Mercury retrograde in Libra begins on September 27, which might find you revisiting old art projects, running into past crushes, or enjoying something you and your partner haven’t done in a while. While Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and misunderstandings, and astrologers generally say to avoid traveling, signing contracts, or making big purchases, it’s still a good time to slow down, rest, and revisit things that make you happy. Mercury ends its retrograde on October 18.

The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, creating a supportive atmosphere that’s especially beneficial for setting boundaries and making long-term plans, and plenty of fun arrives as Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30. You and your partners may expand your relationship in a fantastic way! Joyous celebrations take place, but be careful not to over-indulge.

Good luck this month, Gemini, and see you in October!