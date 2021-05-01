Monthly Horoscope: Leo, May 2021

The sun in Leo shines down on the sector of your chart that rules recognition and reward, making this a dynamic time for your career! This is especially true as communication planet Mercury in Taurus connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, on May 2, bringing some intriguing news about a plan or project and helping you arrange your schedule in a more productive way. Also on May 2, Venus mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, finding you feeling especially glamorous in the public eye.

May 3 is all about moderation: On one hand, Mercury clashes with Jupiter in Aquarius, finding you in an excited mood, potentially making massive promises or big plans with partners (in love and work). On the other, the sun clashes with Saturn in Aquarius, demanding responsibility and maturity. We all have to be especially measured in our actions at this time, and for you, Leo, this plays out in your career and relationships. If you act pompously, it won’t work out well for you at this time. Keep your ego in check, and don’t overcommit yourself.

Also on May 3, Mercury enters Gemini, bringing an exciting shift to your social life. While Saturn’s influence may make for a gloomy atmosphere (especially if you don’t approach things responsibly), Mercury in Gemini finds you busily networking and in a chatty mood. All in all: Avoid exaggerations and be your best grown-up self to make the most of this day’s atmosphere, and enjoy the shift in energy in your social life!

Sweet Venus in Taurus connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, on May 6, boding well for your reputation. Venus is the planet of beauty, and Pluto of power, and as these planets make a harmonious connection, intriguing developments take place! Venus clashes with Jupiter on May 8, making for a fantastic and celebratory atmosphere—but watch out for over-indulgence. Also on May 8, Venus enters Gemini, boosting your popularity; it’s a fantastic time to make new friends! In your love life, you’ll find yourself especially valuing the intellectual connection you share with your partner.

The new moon in Taurus on May 11 marks the beginning of a new cycle in your career: The energy during this new moon is especially dynamic as action planet Mars in Cancer connects with genius Uranus in Taurus, bringing a total breakthrough. Supportive energy flows around communication as Mercury connects with Saturn on May 12: It’s an excellent time to discuss future plans with your partners! Creativity flows as the sun mingles with Neptune on May 13, the same day lucky Jupiter enters Pisces, which might find people especially interested in investing in you! Pay attention to the ideas and conversations that get started as Mercury begins its pre-retrogade shadow period on May 14, as these themes and discussions will be up for review and reconsideration when Mercury retrograde begins later this month.

The sun and Pluto connect on May 17, which is a powerful time for you to kick an old habit or simply reorganize your schedule. In your career, productivity flows and an exciting project could be underway! Venus and Saturn connect on May 19, boding well for your partnerships, in love and friendship. Venus is the planet of values, and Saturn of commitment, making this is a fantastic time to align with your partners about goals, standards, and future plans.

Gemini season begins on May 20, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making this a busy and exciting time to connect with people! The sun clashes with Jupiter on May 21, bringing you a massive burst of confidence—but you’d be wise not to overspend or overextend yourself, as Jupiter can over-do things. Plus, there may be miscommunications and confusion as Mercury and Neptune clash the next day on May 22. Saturn retrograde begins on May 23, finding you reflecting on the commitments you’ve made this year. You and your partners reconsidering the structure of your relationships; this is a great time to make adjustments. Saturn is all about business, so approach things logically and practically.

A lunar eclipse in fellow fire sign Sagittarius arrives on May 26, which could bring a massive climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life, or a culmination to a creative project you’ve been passionate about. Eclipses have a fated feeling about them, so the energy is quite heavy and emotional at this time. It’s a powerful moment to release the past—and embrace the future!

Venus and Neptune square off on May 27, so people may be especially sensitive, but Mercury meets Venus on May 29, making for a charming social atmosphere. Also on May 29, Mercury begins its retrograde, so watch out for miscommunications and delays. Mercury retrograde is famously a bad time to start new projects, sign contracts, travel, or make big purchases, since Mercury is the planet of communication and commerce and it’s not at its strongest when it’s retrograde. It is, however, a fine time to relax and connect with old friends. You may be running into old pals even if you aren’t trying to! Mars connects with Neptune on May 31, bringing an easy emotional flow; again, it’s a lovely time to release the past.

Good luck this month, Leo, and see you in June!