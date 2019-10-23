Mopping Robots Exist and They Could Save a Lot of Water

Technology is taking over the planet, including products for help you didn’t know you needed. LeoMop, a robot launched by LionsBot in Singapore yesterday, can scrub floors on its own with minimal help from a human hand.

The white robot has a small black face with two round eyes and resembles Wall-E . According to the company, it can remove dry stains through agitation from moving microfibre roller pads. The liquid is then absorbed by additional microfibre pads.

Yes, this could perpetuate a lazy culture and further drives us into full tech dependence, but it does have its benefits. Aside from helping humans with a tedious job, the LeoMop can also save a lot of water. The robot only uses 0.6 litres of water per hour, compared to floor scrubbers which use 48 litres of water per hour on average. This means it uses about 80 times less water than most floor scrubbers and can also clean about three basketball courts in an hour. This feature is especially timely, given the world’s problem with excessive water use.

The robot comes with a phone application that helps cleaners control it. LionsBot Co-Founder Dylan Ng, however, said that the machine is not meant to take over human jobs.

“Our cleaning robots were built to support cleaners. They were never meant to replace jobs. LionsBots aim to help upskill cleaners and ease the laborious tasks of cleaning,” he said.

Apparently, they can provide entertainment too. These cleaning robots can sing, rap, and speak in different languages.

For now, the LeoMop is only available for rent and for commercial uses, such as for cleaning malls. About 300 will be deployed in Singapore and abroad by March 2020. Currently, they can be seen in Singapore at locations like the Esplanade, a performing arts centre, and the National Gallery Singapore. The company Absolute Maintenance Service has also signed an agreement to use LeoMop at various corporate offices in Singapore, including at the National Environment Agency’s Environment Building.

As for most of us, we will probably need to wait a bit longer to get one for our home.

