Mustard-Braised Chicken Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

6 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

6 medium shallots, thinly sliced

6 tablespoons white wine

¾ cup|177 ml chicken stock

¼ cup whole grain mustard

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

¼ cup|60 ml heavy cream

1 tablespoon roughly chopped parsley, for serving

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Place the flour in a shallow bowl and dredge the chicken in it, coating it all over. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 4 to 5 minutes. Set the chicken aside on a large plate. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until the shallots are soft, 4 minutes. Add the wine and cook until reduced by half, 2 minutes more. Stir in the chicken stock, mustards, and honey and add the chicken back to the skillet. Bring to a simmer, cover, and place in the oven. Bake until the chicken is cooked through and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165°F, about 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer the chicken thighs to a serving platter. Place the skillet back on the stove and stir in the cream. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick, 3 minutes. Drizzle the sauce over the chicken and sprinkle with the parsley. Serve immediately.

