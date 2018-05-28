‘Nduja Pizza Pockets Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the blue cheese dipping sauce:

½ cup|150 grams gorgonzola

½ cup|125 grams mayonnaise

½ cup|125 grams sour cream

¼ cup|60 ml buttermilk

a few splashes Cholula® Original Hot Sauce

for the filling:

1 garlic clove, minced

½ serrano chili, stemmed and finely chopped

½ small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 ½ tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 ¼ pounds|575 grams ‘nudja

2 tablespoons Cholula® Chipotle Hot Sauce

1 (14.5 ounce|405 ml) can crushed tomatoes

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

for the dough:

4 ½ teaspoons active dry yeast

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

3 ½ cups|454 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Directions

Make the dipping sauce: Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl and cover. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the filling: Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the chopped vegetables and cook until soft, 6 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook 2 minutes longer. Stir in the Cholula® Chipotle Hot Sauce and cook 1 to 2 minutes, then stir in the tomatoes. Add 1 cup water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until thick, 15 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the ’nduja and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon as you stir, until smooth, about 6 minutes. Add the ‘nudja to the sauce and stir to combine. Remove from the heat and cool completely, then stir in the mozzarella cheese. Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the yeast, sugar, and 1 ½ cups water heated to 115°F. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. Add the flour and salt and mix on medium speed until a smooth dough forms, about 5 minutes. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let rise 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 425°F. Divide the dough into 8 equal balls. Cover with plastic wrap and, working with 1 ball of dough at a time on a lightly floured surface, roll the ball into a 6-inch circle. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place about ½ cup filling in the middle of the circle, then fold the circle over on itself to create a half moon. Using a fork, seal the edges of the pocket. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Using a fork, poke holes in the top of each pizza pocket and brush with the eggs. Bake until golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with the dipping sauce.

