Olive Oil Cake Recipe

Makes 2 (9-inch) round cakes

Prep: 15 minutes

Total: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the olive oil cake:

1 ⅔ cups|336 grams granulated sugar

8 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

3 ⅓ cups|469 grams all-purpose flour, sifted

2 ⅔ tablespoons|15 grams baking powder, sifted

2 tablespoons|2 grams rosemary, finely chopped

2 lemons, zested

1 ⅓ cups|400 ml extra virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

for the glaze:

1 ¾ cups|222 grams confectioners’ sugar

1 ¼ cups|243 grams granulated sugar

14 tablespoons|¼ cup|60 ml lemon juice

Directions

Heat the oven to 300°F. 2. Grease 2 (9-inch) round cake pans and set aside. Using a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the sugar and eggs until they triple in volume, about 5 minutes then add the salt. Meanwhile, mix the flour, baking powder, rosemary, and lemon zest in a large bowl. When the eggs have nearly tripled in volume, slow down the motor, then incorporate the dry ingredients and the olive oil. Work in three or four batches of each, alternating between dries and oil, until fully incorporated, about 1 minute. Make the glaze: In a large bowl, whisk together the sugars and lemon juice until smooth. Bake until golden, about 45 minutes. Cool completely, then drizzle with the glaze.

