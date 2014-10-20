Boys Noize’s Brand New Track “Anoid” is Dark and Acidic

It’s been a busy year for label owner, producer, and evil genius Alex Ridha (aka Boys Noize). He’s collaborated with everyone from Snoop Dogg to Skrillex, and even made an a collaborative album with Chilly Gonzales. He’s not stopping yet though, following all that with a brand new track, “Anoid.” It’s a militant techno tune layered with acidic synths and his trademark percussive clatter, making the whole thing sound as dark as it is addictive. Oh, and about that pun-y title: it’s an insult for someone who is kind of an asshole. (Useful to know.)