Prison Mi Goreng Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 packet of instant Mi goreng

1 can tuna, chicken, or sujuk (cured beef sausage)

peanut butter, to taste

large eggs

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Fill your thermos ¾ of the way full with hot water. Break up the pack of noodles to fit in your thermos. I like to break the pack into quarters but some people like the noodles real short and others like them long; I think if you chop the brick into quarters, it’s perfect. Now kick it for like 5-10 minutes; it’s usually enough time to play a couple rounds of table tennis or lose a poker game. Or this is the time to boil an egg, if you want to chuck it in there for that ramen vibe. Strain out the water, some dudes like it all soupy and keep the broth in there but I never fucked with that. Add a tablespoon of peanut butter straight away and stir that in first so it melts into your noodles, this is the premature stir. Add a tin of chicken, which is my personal favorite. The gym junkies usually go for tuna, and the Muslims love it with sujuk. Depending on where you are locked up and what you’re into, all of these combinations have their die-hard fans. Add the Mi goreng flavor packet and sprinkle a pinch of salt. Stir it all in then empty onto your plate and enjoy.

