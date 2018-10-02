Red Shiso Shrub Recipe

Makes 5 ½ cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

12 ounces|340 grams red shiso, cleaned and dried thoroughly

1 cup|237 ml rice wine vinegar

8 ounces|227 grams cane or granulated sugar

4 ounces|113 grams honey

2 whole star anise

Directions

In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar and 4 cups|946 ml water to a boil. Add the shiso leaves and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Strain, reserving the cooking liquid. Be sure to squeeze out all of the liquid from the leaves before discarding them. Transfer the cooking liquid back to the saucepan along with the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the sugar and honey have completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove the star anise, then transfer the shrub to a Mason jar and cool. Cover and refrigerate. Shrub will keep, refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks. To use, add gin or vodka and top with soda for a refreshing cocktail. Or simply top with soda water and a citrus garnish for a tangy, herbal, non-alcoholic drink.

