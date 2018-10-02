Red Shiso Shrub Recipe

Makes 5 ½ cups
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
12 ounces|340 grams red shiso, cleaned and dried thoroughly
1 cup|237 ml rice wine vinegar
8 ounces|227 grams cane or granulated sugar
4 ounces|113 grams honey
2 whole star anise
Directions
- In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar and 4 cups|946 ml water to a boil. Add the shiso leaves and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Strain, reserving the cooking liquid. Be sure to squeeze out all of the liquid from the leaves before discarding them.
- Transfer the cooking liquid back to the saucepan along with the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the sugar and honey have completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove the star anise, then transfer the shrub to a Mason jar and cool. Cover and refrigerate. Shrub will keep, refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks.
- To use, add gin or vodka and top with soda for a refreshing cocktail. Or simply top with soda water and a citrus garnish for a tangy, herbal, non-alcoholic drink.
