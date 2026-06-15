Serving Singles

In partnership with Knorr.

The ultimate green flag isn’t on your dating profile. It’s in your kitchen. Chicago DJ and house music aficionado CTRLZORA on why cooking for someone says more about you than any app ever could.

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Zora DeShea has spent her career reading rooms. As CTRLZORA, Chicago DJ, producer, curator, and keeper of house music’s Black and queer roots, she knows that the real energy of any space lives in what’s unspoken. Turns out, she applies the same discernment to dating.

“You have all the time in the world to curate an online profile,” she says. “But a dish you have to make in real time. You have to be extremely present. You have to be creative. You have to show care in what you’re doing.”

We brought Zora and her friend Layla together for an evening of house tracks, home cooking, and an honest conversation about modern romance, the kind that doesn’t happen through apps. Over a table of food they made together, they talked about what it actually means to show up for someone, and why the kitchen might be the most revealing room in any relationship.

Zora is blunt about the swipe economy. She sees dating apps the way she sees bad DJ sets: all surface, no soul. “It’s not inherently to reward you with love,” she says of the infinite scroll. “I think it’s to reward you with dopamine and validation.” Her friend agrees. The design of the profile, the curated photos, the perfectly worded bio, none of it tells you whether someone is actually present, generous, or real.

But a meal does. Cooking for someone, Zora argues, forces you to be all the things that a great partner actually is: focused, attentive, creative on the fly, and unable to fully disconnect from the person you’re feeding. “You can’t fully forget about them, but you also can’t fully forget about your dish,” she says. There’s something in that tension, the juggle of care for another person and care for the craft, that reveals character in a way no profile ever could.

For Zora, taste is everything, professionally, personally, romantically. As a musical archivist who traces the lineage of Chicago house back to the Warehouse and Music Box, she thinks in terms of depth and origin. Trend-hopping is an instant disqualifier. “It’s an instant no if I feel like somebody is following trends, if they’re making their whole personality about hopping on the bandwagon of something,” she says. What she’s looking for, in a person and in a plate, is something real enough to stand alone.

The conversation drifted easily, from sequencing a first-date playlist to the strange intimacy of learning how someone handles a kitchen. “When you cook with somebody, you can learn a little about their background, their culture, how they prepare different kinds of food,” Zora says. “It’s a compatibility thing.” Cooking together, she finds, is a kind of interview neither person knows they’re conducting.

By the end of the night, the food finished, the tracks still running, the kind of easy conversation that only happens face-to-face, Zora put it simply: “See what you can make when you unplug.” It wasn’t advice about recipes. It was advice about presence.

That’s the thing the apps can’t replicate. Not the swipe, not the profile, not the algorithm. Just two people in a kitchen, figuring each other out one dish at a time.

CTRLZORA is a Chicago-based DJ, producer, curator, and founder of THE COWRIE. Mentored by the architects of soulful house and techno, she is a dance music equitist dedicated to preserving the Black and queer roots of Chicago house. She has performed at Smartbar, Movement Detroit, Art Basel, and the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art.