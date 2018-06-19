Sheet Pan Pepperoni Pizza Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 ½ hours
Ingredients
3 ½ cups|514 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1 tablespoon|11 grams kosher salt
1 teaspoon|3 grams quick rise yeast
½ cup|125 ml olive oil, divided
1 ½|350 ml warm water
1 cup|250 ml tomato sauce
2 ½ cup|313 grams shredded mozzarella cheese
2 ounces|60 grams sliced pepperoni
Directions
- Make the dough: Mix the flour, salt, and yeast in a large bowl. Stir in 3 tablespoons olive oil, then add in the water and mix until a shaggy dough forms. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until a smooth ball forms.
- Pour the remaining oil on a baking sheet. Place the dough in the centre of the baking sheet and rub with a little bit of oil. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot until the dough has doubled in size, about 1 hour.
- Heat the oven to 450°F. Use your fingertips to gently stretch the dough to fill the length and width of the pan.
- Spoon tomato sauce on the dough leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Sprinkle cheese over sauce then arrange pepperoni on top. Bake in the oven until the cheese is bubbling, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing.
