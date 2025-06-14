Sloclap’s ‘Rematch’ Final Beta Stats Are Revealed

Rematch, the soccer game from Sifu developer Sloclap, is launching on June 19th. Ahead of that release, they released the numbers on the last beta they ran, and it looks like people were enjoying it.

“Sports games tend to get redundant rather quickly. That’s one of the first things I took note of about Rematch; this feeling is nowhere to be found. Regardless if we were kicking ass and taking names, or our asses were getting the boot, every match was electrifying. Skills pay the bills here, and the competition was fierce as hell, even during 2v2 custom matches. Watching the stadium evolve before our eyes was fascinating, and an incredible touch to make every match feel new.” Not saying we knew Rematch would be a hit, but, hey.

‘Rematch’ lends itself well to living up to its name

According to Sloclap, 1.9 million players got some games in across PC, PlayStation and Xbox, beating the prior beta’s player count of 880,000. Rematch also had a concurrent player peak of 175,000 across all platforms. And while that’s impressive, I’m not as interested in how many people played as much as I am how long and how many matches. To me, that speaks to what the game will be.

Fortunately, we have the numbers on that as well. From May 28th to June 1st, there were 6,706,903 matches played with an average match time of 7 minutes and 48 seconds. This is where Sloclap has succeeded with Rematch, in my opinion. They’ve tuned this game to where you can get in and get out of matches fairly quickly. Players aren’t going to have an issue with running multiple games back because they know that they aren’t significant time sinks.

We’ve all run some games together in one of the earlier betas and loved our time with it. There is enough there for casual players to be able to make some plays, and yet there’s some serious depth if you really want to get into it. Some of the folks we ran into had some real skill. All in all, I think these numbers bode well for Rematch and its future. Sloclap has shown with Sifu that it has a great handle on what keeps gamers coming back. And with the lack of arcade sports games, they’ve filled a pretty large hole. When June 19th comes around, Rematch may just dominate the conversation.