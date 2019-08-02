Smothered Chicken Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 cup plus ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika

3 teaspoons garlic salt

2 teaspoons onion powder

6 slices bacon, diced

4 ribs celery, diced

½ small white onion, diced

2 small leeks, white parts only, trimmed and thinly sliced

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups|500 ml chicken stock

cooked white rice, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Whisk 1 cup flour, 1 tablespoon paprika, 2 teaspoons garlic salt, and the onion powder in a large, shallow bowl. Set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add the bacon and cook until crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel lined plate. Add the celery and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the onion and cook 2 to 3 minutes more, then stir in the leeks. Cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add in 1 tablespoon butter and stir until melted. Transfer to a bowl and remove the skillet from the heat. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper and dredge all over in the flour mixture. Place the skillet back on the stovetop with the oil. Heat over medium and cook the chicken, skin-side down, until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip, and cook until golden, 1 minute more. Transfer to the plate with the bacon. Wipe the skillet clean. Place the skillet back over medium and add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter until melted. Whisk in the ¼ cup flour and cook 1 to 2 minutes, then slowly whisk in the chicken stock until thick. Stir in the remaining teaspoons of paprika and garlic salt. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the reserved bacon, vegetables, and the chicken. Place in the oven and cook until the chicken is tender and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool slightly, then serve with the rice.

