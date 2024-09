Dawn O’Porter is back for another episode of Soul Food, and this time she is out to uncover what’s so hot about Halal. She finds delectable delicacies at The Halal Guys food cart and an intimate family dinner, and learns about the relationship between food and religion from a respected Imam, but things get more complicated for Dawn when it’s time to visit a Halal slaughterhouse.

