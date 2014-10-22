Strongman Pasta Asciutta Recipe

“It’s a pretty good meal.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
5 pounds assorted pasta shapes
2 pounds ground beef
1 1/2 pounds spicy sausage meat
6 1/4 cups spaghetti sauce
6 1/4 cups salsa
beard hair (optional)
Directions
1) Boil pasta according to package directions.
2) In a preheated pan over medium heat, add sausage and beef and cook for 10-15 minutes until thoroughly browned. When the meat is cooked through, add the sauce and salsa and cook on high for an additional 5 minutes.
3) To serve, combine the pasta and meat sauce. Enjoy.
From FUEL: The 20,000-Calorie Strongman Diet