Strongman Pasta Asciutta Recipe

“It’s a pretty good meal.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

5 pounds assorted pasta shapes

2 pounds ground beef

1 1/2 pounds spicy sausage meat

6 1/4 cups spaghetti sauce

6 1/4 cups salsa

beard hair (optional)

Directions

1) Boil pasta according to package directions.

2) In a preheated pan over medium heat, add sausage and beef and cook for 10-15 minutes until thoroughly browned. When the meat is cooked through, add the sauce and salsa and cook on high for an additional 5 minutes.

3) To serve, combine the pasta and meat sauce. Enjoy.

From FUEL: The 20,000-Calorie Strongman Diet