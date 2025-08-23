VICE
Stygian: Outer Gods Just Dropped Its First Major Update

Stygian: Outer Gods just got its first major update: Souls of the Silent Tide. And I think I’m ready to dive in…

Screenshot: Fulqrum Publishing
Stygian: Outer Gods is a game I have zero familiarity with. But having come across the trailer for its Souls of the Silent Tide update, I think that I may have to take a real dive into this game and see what the Stygian world is about.

The first-person survival horror game is a lot more than just pointing and shooting. Elements of choice and psychological horror are prevalent, making the game significantly deeper than it appears.

Stygian: Outer Gods patch notes

Change Log:

New Content

  • New locations: House of Mists, Blood Forest, Agata’s Ritual Place, new secret location
  • New weapon: H&W Military Police Revolver
  • New monsters: Feral Witches, Feral Dogs
  • New artifacts: Pendulum, Ring of Pain’s Poison
  • New NPCs and quests: Misty Hill Spirit, The Tree
  • New consumables and recipes
  • New dangers, stories, and secrets
  • New boss fight
  • New localizations: French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Japanes,e and Russian subtitles

Bugfixes and Changes

  • Fixed the “invisible” notes and diaries
  • Fixed some description problems
  • Fixed the incorrect save mirror in the forest
  • Fixed Boatman’s marker incorrect placement
  • Fixed the retroactive unlocking of the Kerosene Lamp achievement
  • Fixed some localization problems
  • Improved the design of Jack’s status mirror in inventory
  • Improved the key finding quest (made it easier to understand) in Jack’s apartment
  • Changed the design and sound of the stunning totems in Agatha’s Swamp
  • Added two more autosaves (next to the Church after Jack returns from his apartment and next to the Misty House after the boat docks)
  • Added the inventory space check in Percival’s gun quest
  • Added a Lovecraft Easter Egg in the cave
  • Added the Witch house Easter Egg in the corridor with trapped Percival

Stygian: Outer Gods is currently in Early Access on Steam. But the earlier game in the series, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, is on sale for $3.99 if, like me, you want to take your first steps into the world.

