Stygian: Outer Gods Just Dropped Its First Major Update

Stygian: Outer Gods is a game I have zero familiarity with. But having come across the trailer for its Souls of the Silent Tide update, I think that I may have to take a real dive into this game and see what the Stygian world is about.
The first-person survival horror game is a lot more than just pointing and shooting. Elements of choice and psychological horror are prevalent, making the game significantly deeper than it appears.
Stygian: Outer Gods patch notes
Change Log:
New Content
- New locations: House of Mists, Blood Forest, Agata’s Ritual Place, new secret location
- New weapon: H&W Military Police Revolver
- New monsters: Feral Witches, Feral Dogs
- New artifacts: Pendulum, Ring of Pain’s Poison
- New NPCs and quests: Misty Hill Spirit, The Tree
- New consumables and recipes
- New dangers, stories, and secrets
- New boss fight
- New localizations: French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Japanes,e and Russian subtitles
Bugfixes and Changes
- Fixed the “invisible” notes and diaries
- Fixed some description problems
- Fixed the incorrect save mirror in the forest
- Fixed Boatman’s marker incorrect placement
- Fixed the retroactive unlocking of the Kerosene Lamp achievement
- Fixed some localization problems
- Improved the design of Jack’s status mirror in inventory
- Improved the key finding quest (made it easier to understand) in Jack’s apartment
- Changed the design and sound of the stunning totems in Agatha’s Swamp
- Added two more autosaves (next to the Church after Jack returns from his apartment and next to the Misty House after the boat docks)
- Added the inventory space check in Percival’s gun quest
- Added a Lovecraft Easter Egg in the cave
- Added the Witch house Easter Egg in the corridor with trapped Percival
Stygian: Outer Gods is currently in Early Access on Steam. But the earlier game in the series, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, is on sale for $3.99 if, like me, you want to take your first steps into the world.