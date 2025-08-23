Stygian: Outer Gods Just Dropped Its First Major Update

Stygian: Outer Gods is a game I have zero familiarity with. But having come across the trailer for its Souls of the Silent Tide update, I think that I may have to take a real dive into this game and see what the Stygian world is about.

The first-person survival horror game is a lot more than just pointing and shooting. Elements of choice and psychological horror are prevalent, making the game significantly deeper than it appears.

Videos by VICE

Stygian: Outer Gods patch notes

Play video

Change Log:

New Content

New locations: House of Mists, Blood Forest, Agata’s Ritual Place, new secret location

New weapon: H&W Military Police Revolver

New monsters: Feral Witches, Feral Dogs

New artifacts: Pendulum, Ring of Pain’s Poison

New NPCs and quests: Misty Hill Spirit, The Tree

New consumables and recipes

New dangers, stories, and secrets

New boss fight

New localizations: French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Japanes,e and Russian subtitles

Bugfixes and Changes

Fixed the “invisible” notes and diaries

Fixed some description problems

Fixed the incorrect save mirror in the forest

Fixed Boatman’s marker incorrect placement

Fixed the retroactive unlocking of the Kerosene Lamp achievement

Fixed some localization problems

Improved the design of Jack’s status mirror in inventory

Improved the key finding quest (made it easier to understand) in Jack’s apartment

Changed the design and sound of the stunning totems in Agatha’s Swamp

Added two more autosaves (next to the Church after Jack returns from his apartment and next to the Misty House after the boat docks)

Added the inventory space check in Percival’s gun quest

Added a Lovecraft Easter Egg in the cave

Added the Witch house Easter Egg in the corridor with trapped Percival

Stygian: Outer Gods is currently in Early Access on Steam. But the earlier game in the series, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, is on sale for $3.99 if, like me, you want to take your first steps into the world.