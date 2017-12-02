This Drone-Shot Surfing Rescue Is the Most Harrowing Video You’ll See Today

February 28 was one of the biggest surfing days of the year at Portugal’s famed Praia do Norte, a place where 100-foot waves have been observed.

On that day, Brazilian surfer Pedro Scooby caught a giant wave but soon tumbled off his board. What followed was one of the craziest rescue scenes I’ve seen in my life, caught via drone by filmmakers at Máquina Voadora.

Videos by VICE

The short documentary film, called “The Big Ugly,” is an official selection of the Los Angeles Drone Film Festival, which is tonight at LA’s Downtown Independent Theater. If you’re in the area, tickets are still available. Come to see this film and a handful of the best drone-shot films out there on the big screen, and be sure to say hi to Motherboard afterward