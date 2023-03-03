The VICE Guide To Understanding Asexuality

Comedian, video producer and “prominent Sydney lesbian” Jenna Suffern is on a journey to be better. After all, her goal as a comedian is to challenge and inspire her audience (all whilst battling audience amidst an overwhelming fear of being cancelled), not to say she’s problematic, though.

In the first episode of The VICE Guide To Being Better, she speaks to writer, actor, filmmaker and LGBTQIA+ activist Caroline Cull about asexuality, in the hopes of gaining a better understanding of the spectrum and why current mainstream representation of the sexuality just isn’t cutting it.

