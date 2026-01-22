This Red Hot Chili Peppers Track Had to Be Mixed Carefully to Hide ‘Tone-Deaf’ Vocals and Was Later ‘Disowned’ by the Band

Producer Michael Beinhorn worked with the Red Hot Chili Peppers during their early funk-rock years. This was before they began working exclusively with Rick Rubin, following the breakout album Blood Sugar Sex Magik in 1991. Beinhorn produced the Chili Peppers’ first two albums, The Uplift Mofo Party Plan in 1987 and Mother’s Milk in 1989.

In a January 2026 Ask Me Anything (AMA) on the grunge subreddit, Beinhorn answered several questions from a fan about the song “Knock Me Down”. This song appeared on Mother’s Milk as a tribute to original guitarist Hillel Slovak, who died from an overdose in 1988. Additionally, it was a much different style than the Chili Peppers’ usual fare. It was more melodic and emotional by comparison, almost as if it were their first attempt at genuine vulnerability before “Under the Bridge” in 1991.

The topic of Anthony Kiedis’ tone-deafness came about when the fan asked why John Frusciante was featured so heavily on the vocals of “Knock Me Down”. Frusciante joined the band on guitar in 1988 after Slovak’s death. The fan asked, “I know originally it was [Frusciante] and Anthony singing lead vocals, but ‘Knock Me Down’ being a requiem for Hillel, why not only Anthony, the deceased’s best friend?”

“I’m glad you love ‘Knock Me Down’ so much- it was a major departure from the RHCP sound up till that point,” Beinhorn began. He then clarified that while Frusciante did in fact sing on the track alongside Kiedis, his voice ended up being louder on the final mix.

Michael Beinhorn continued to explain why John Frusciante’s vocals were so prominent on “Knock Me Down”, despite being a tribute song for Anthony Kiedis’ best friend. Basically, he wrote, “The song was melodic and Anthony was/is tone-deaf (ie- he can’t hear pitch).”

There’s more to the story than just Kiedis’ alleged inability to recognize pitch, however. “At any rate,” Beinhorn continued, “John essentially wrote the song, including the melody, so it wasn’t entirely inappropriate for him to [sing] it.” He then added, “Plus, he somewhat idolized Hillel.”

Beinhorn also claimed that he played the final tracks for Anthony Kiedis when the album was done, and it didn’t go so well. “When I finally played Anthony the tracks with the finished guitars on them for the first time (he hadn‘t been to any of the sessions up till then), he freaked out- not in a good way,” wrote Beinhorn. “I think the band kind of disowned the record because of this.”

As for the fans, several added comments about the difference between Kiedis as Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman and John Frusciante as a one-off vocalist on “Knock Me Down.” A few felt that Frusciante has the more technical vocal ability, “i.e., accurately singing melodies in tune and with a pleasant timbre,” one fan wrote. However, many agreed that Kiedis’ charisma is the key to being the type of frontman that Red Hot Chili Peppers needed.

“Anthony’s real strength has always been as a frontman and not as a traditional vocalist,” a fan commented. Whether or not Kiedis is still tone-deaf doesn’t seem to matter much, as the Chili Peppers have always thrived on more unconventional vocals and sound.

