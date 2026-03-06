TikTok Won’t Introduce End-to-End Encryption

TikTok has more than a billion users worldwide, and at least a few of ’em have been wondering aloud whether TikTok will introduce end-to-end encryption. Most social media apps use end-to-end encryption to provide security that helps prevent (or at least make it harder) for snoops and hackers to intercept and read communications between users.

Well, we can put the speculation to bed. TikTok confirmed to the BBC earlier this week that it is breaking with convention and has no plans to introduce end-to-end encryption.

The company “believes the technology prevents police and safety teams from being able to read direct messages if they needed to,” according to a BBC article posted on March 3, 2026. The BBC said it confirmed the approach in a briefing to the outlet at its London office, saying “it wanted to protect users, especially young people, from harm.”

Such a decision distinguishes TikTok from most of the large social media platforms popular in the West. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Apple’s iMessage, Google Messages, and X.com all use end-to-end encryption. Discord will have it soon, Snapchat uses it for DMs, and it’s optional on Telegram.

“End-to-end encryption protects what we say and what we store in a way that gives users—not companies or governments—control over data,” writes the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights advocacy nonprofit.

Now that TikTok’s American operations have been sold to a U.S.-based owner, separating it from the Chinese company ByteDance, which will continue to run TikTok internationally, there’s still a possibility that TikTok in the U.S. could incorporate end-to-end encryption. But without any official word or even a tease from the American offshoot, I wouldn’t hold my breath in light of the news.