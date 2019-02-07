Trail Mix Trifle Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the cake:

1 cup|140 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|222 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|45 grams cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup|125 ml whole milk

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

Videos by VICE

for the chocolate mousse:

12 ounces|340 grams semisweet chocolate chips

2 cups|500 ml heavy cream

½ teaspoon kosher salt

for the whipped cream:

2 cups|500 ml heavy cream

½ cup|60 grams confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

for the trifle:

7 ounces|185 grams raspberry jam

1 cup roasted and salted peanuts, roughly chopped

5 ounces|145 grams M&M’s

6 ½ ounces|185 grams chocolate-covered pretzels

1 ounce|30 grams plain potato chips

1 ounce|30 grams plain pretzels

Directions

Make the cake: Heat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with butter, then line the bottom with parchment paper. Grease the parchment again and set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the milk, mayo, oil, vanilla, and egg with 1 cup water. Using a hand mixer, beat the wet ingredients into the dry until smooth, then pour into the prepared pan. Bake the cake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Set aside to cool completely. Make the mousse: Place the chocolate and 1 cup cream in a heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a medium saucepan filled with 2-inches water, then place the saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook the chocolate and cream until the chocolate is melted. Whisk together until smooth and remove from heat to cool completely. Place the remaining cup of cream in a large bowl with the salt. Using a hand mixer, beat the cream until thick and stiff peaks form, then slowly drizzle the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream. Blend until smooth, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the whipped cream: Place the cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat the cream until thick and stiff peaks form. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use. To assemble, spread half of the mousse in the bottom of a trifle dish. Crumble half of the cake on top, then spread half of whipped cream on top of the cake. Dollop the jam on top of the cream and sprinkle with half of the M&M’s and half of the peanuts. Break the chocolate-covered pretzels into smaller pieces and place on top, then spread the remaining mousse over all of it. Break the remaining cake over the top of the mousse, then spread the remaining whipped cream over the cake. Top the entire thing with the remaining M&M’s and peanuts, and break the potato chips and plain pretzels over everything before serving.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.