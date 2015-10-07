Photos from Brazil’s Drag Dodgeball Championship

This article originally appeared on VICE Brazil.

September in Brazil saw the second Gaymada Interdrag Championship—which is basically a dodgeball competition where most of the players are in drag. The event took place in the city of Belo Horizonte and attracted about 2,000 attendees. Teams included the Pokémonas (which in Portuguese slang means “gay Pokemons”), the TransUrsos (“TransBears”), and Góticas Suaves (“Soft Goths”).

Homophobic attacks are reportedly on the rise in Brazil, so it was good to be at an event that was purely celebratory and fun.