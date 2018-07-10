TV Dinner Meatloaf Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 25 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 medium yellow onions, finely diced
2 pounds|907 grams ground beef
1 cup|134 grams breadcrumbs
1 cup|300 grams ketchup, divided
½ cup finely chopped parsley
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Directions
- Heat the oven to 375°F. Line a 5-by-9-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.
- Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the garlic and onions and cook until golden and translucent, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely.
- In a large bowl, mix the beef with the breadcrumbs, ½ cup ketchup, the parsley, salt, pepper, and eggs. Stir in cooked onion and garlic mixture and mix until evenly incorporated. Pack the meat into the prepared loaf pan. Smooth the top and drizzle the remaining ketchup on the top of the loaf.
- Bake until cooked through, about 1 hour. Let rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
