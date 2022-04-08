Giving Birth to the Sound of Bombs Falling: Unseen Photos of War in Ukraine

Daniel Vergara is director of photography for VICE. He spent two weeks in Ukraine with a VICE News Tonight crew documenting the battle for the south of Ukraine.

“In a war, life goes on,” Vergara said over email after returning from Ukraine. “There are many stories and many people who continue to live. I try to document real life as much as possible.”

The extraordinary image at the top of this article was taken in Mykolaiv, which pre-war was home to around 500,000 people. “We were in this maternity hospital trying to show the difficulty of giving birth in a country at war. Imagine giving birth to the sound of bombs falling,” Vergara said.

Asked what responsibility he felt as a photographer capturing such intimate moments in unimaginably traumatic and tragic times, he said: “It is very difficult to show the suffering of others without them feeling invaded. I always try to first smile, shake hands, and hug people before I start to shoot. I wait until people feel comfortable with my presence.”

He added: “The Ukrainians are very welcoming. What I witnessed in Ukraine was a people with a lot of strength and determination.”

A woman learns how to assemble and disassemble an assault rifle in Odesa.

A soldier near a checkpoint in Odesa region.

Civilian volunteers working to defend the city.

Civilians set up barricades.

An elderly man who suffered severe burns in an explosion.

The mother of a Ukrainian soldier at his funeral.

A bomb disposal team retrieve an unexploded cluster munition.

A bombed neighbourhood in Mykolaiv.

A dog stands in the foreground of a burning field after a strike.

A family is evacuated from Mykolaiv.

Women wait to give birth at the hospital in Mykolaiv.

Soldiers look on at a bombed military building where many of their comrades were killed.

Ukrainian troops in the trenches.

A soldier prepares to fight on the front lines.

A destroyed Russian combat vehicle.

A Ukrainian soldier poses for a portrait photo in the trenches.

A Ukrainian soldier at his combat post.

A Ukrainian soldier makes tea.

The outskirts of Mykolaiv, seen through the remains of a destroyed truck.

Isobel Yeung, reporting for VICE News Tonight, interviews a woman in front of a crater left by a Russian strike.