The Death of Ronald McDonald

Today, on the topic of Mr. R. McDonald, the official McDonald’s website declares: “We’re afraid that Ronald McDonald’s [sic] no longer appears in McDonald’s U.K. advertising” before adding that he still “travels up and down the country” to visit restaurants and (ominously) “make sure everyone is enjoying their meals”. McDonald’s UK press office declined to elaborate on the reason for the clown’s departure, but clarified: “Ronald hasn’t appeared in any UK advertising since 2014, this includes any appearances in restaurants.” When pressed for an explanation, the press officer replied, “I’m afraid we don’t have anything further to add.”

In 1934, Ronald McDonald was born in the second-oldest hospital in Virginia – or at least, Willard Scott was. When he was approaching 30, radio personality and children’s entertainer Scott donned a wig and white gloves for the TV debut of Ronald McDonald, “the Hamburger-Happy Clown”. After Scott retired from the role in 1965, a number of other actors filled his yellow-laced boots, alternately apprehending the Hamburglar and visiting sick kids. In the UK, Ronald never seemed quite as popular as in the US, but you could still buy an official Ronald McDonald wristwatch for £2.40 in 1986, and in 2003, he starred in a couple of comic books that came free with Happy Meals .

The 58-year-old always knew how to stand out from the crowd: bright red hair, a painted face, long shoes. In 2004, a small sample of children found him to be more recognisable than Founding Father George Washington and Jesus Christ, the son of God himself. But no one raised the alarm when he stopped appearing on British TV screens. No one wept when his cardboard cut-outs were shoved into the stockroom next to the spuds. When was the last time you sat on a bench with his cold plastic arm stretched stiff behind your back, a rictus grin frozen on his face? Ronald McDonald has been missing for seven years.

“McDonald’s… are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful with respect to Ronald McDonald’s participation in community events for the time being,” read the corporation’s official statement at the time. But Ronnie had already disappeared from UK advertising a whole two years earlier.

The plot is thicker than a vanilla milkshake making its way up a paper straw. What happened in 2014, exactly, to make Ronald persona non hamburga? In 2016, McDonald’s announced that Ronald would be taking a step back because of that year’s global creepy clown sightings, with two Coventry clowns even chasing children across a park.

Attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery demonstrate that while Ronald has left our screens, he looms large in our memories. One media man who worked on McDonald’s UK advertising for three years simply said, “I don’t fancy being sued by a clown”. Aye Jaye, an LA-based former Ronald who wrote the official rulebook for playing the character (don’t hug kids, pat them on the back) said, “Unfortunately I’m not allowed [to talk]”. The co-author of a 1972 rulebook named Ronald and How, which warned Ronalds to never tell children that hamburgers are made of cows, also declined to speak, noting that he no longer has a copy of the book after returning his materials to McDonald’s upon his retirement.

None of the companies who manufacture Ronald McDonald statues responded to a request for comment, although you should check out this website that catalogues both the different Ronald statute poses and Ronald thefts through the ages. Another former Ronald actor expressed initial interest in having a chat but then never sent over his phone number. Should he disappear in mysterious circumstances, look for red hairs at the crime scene. (For legal reasons, let us state that McDonald’s did not kill or threaten to kill this man and has no plans to kill this man.)

Thankfully, Guy Moore, founding partner of ad agency Creative Coalition, is happy to chat on – of all days – McHappy Day 2021. Between 2004 and 2014, Moore worked at advertisers Leo Burnett, orchestrating campaigns for McDonald’s as well as other clients. In 2009, he won a number of prizes for his poetic McDonald’s ad, Just Passing By.