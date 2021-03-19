Why Your ‘True Self’ Is An Illusion

In the first season of The X-Files, Dana Scully accompanies her former FBI Academy teacher, Jack Willis, to an attempted bank robbery. One of the robbers shoots Willis and Scully shoots the robber, who dies. After a near-death experience in the hospital, Willis wakes up, but he has changed. He's dark, evil. His body has been possessed by the bank robber, who will try to reunite with his lover and seek revenge on whoever tipped off the FBI.

This work is just one of many demonstrations over the years of a psychological notion called the “true self.” The true self is different from the self, which is made up of a blurry combination of your physical appearance, your intelligence, your memories, and your habits, all which change through time. The true self is what people believe is their essence. It's the core of what makes you you; if it was taken away, you would no longer be you anymore.

Her curiosity ultimately led her to an experiment. She and her colleague, Shaun Nichols, asked people a question: If you went into another body, which of your traits would most likely come with you? Above other personality quirks, memories, and preferences, people consistently said that they would retain traits related to their morality.

Strohminger, now an assistant professor at the Wharton School, found the premise fascinating because if a bank robber could leave his body and end up in Willis', it implied that he wasn't fused to his body in the first place. There was some separate essence of him that was picked up and transported. Further, she noticed that in soul switches, people “would only bring over some of their traits," she said. "It seemed selective. I wondered if there was any pattern there.”

As a graduate student, Nina Strohminger binge-watched The X-Files ("as one does", she said), and throughout all the episodes of aliens and monsters, this supernatural trope caught her attention: the "soul switch." (It happens again later in the series when Fox Mulder swaps bodies with an Area 51 operative.)

Even though this feeling of a morally good true self is most likely a commonly shared bias, it still plays an important role, from how we understand others' behaviors to how we assess our own lives. A recent paper, out this month , asked whether this belief in our righteous true selves meant that we were motivated to act ethically day-to-day —or if we instead used this gut feeling as a way to pardon bad behavior.

But though this finding has been repeated many times, the true self is an example of a “folk intuition." It almost certainly doesn't exist. What we know from neuroscience and psychology doesn't provide evidence for a separate and persisting morally good true self buried deep within. Yet that makes the true self, and the fact that so many of us have this belief or bias, all the more intriguing, Strohminger said.

What parts of yourself do you consider to be your “true self”? When you act in certain ways, which actions are in alignment with your true self, and which contradict your true self? Remarkably, not only do most people believe in a true self, they answer these questions in the same way. They consistently say that their true self is the parts of them that are fundamentally morally good .

John Locke, the English philosopher, thought that the most important component to our identities were our memories . Who we are is what we remember. But true self research suggests this is not how people think about their true selves.

We're bombarded with the adage to “be yourself.” Adam Grant wrote in the New York Times that “we are in the Age of Authenticity, where ‘be yourself’ is the defining advice in life, love and career.” A study from 2011 found that in college commencement speeches, one of the most common messages was “Be True to Yourself.”

“It's what everybody really wants to know. Is it true—do we really have true self?" She said. "It’s a philosophical question that there might not be a satisfying answer to. But functionally, in some ways it doesn't matter because it's having such an impact on the way that we think about our lives.”

Whether the true self exists or not is a moot point, since it seems it might influence how we act. “If you’re doing this type of research it’s constantly hanging over everything you do," said Rebecca Schlegel, a social personality psychologist at Texas A&M University, who calls herself a “true-self agnostic, leaning towards deep skeptic."

When people make positive changes in their life, they are more likely to be viewed as revealing what was always deep inside of them. When they make negative changes, they are moving away from their true selves. When subjects were asked what parts of the self were to blame for a person becoming “bad,” like being a “deadbeat dad,” as one study asked, participants said that those changes were attributable to the surface self. But if someone becomes a better person, a loving father, that was an expression of the true self.

Participants who read about a patient who had severe memory loss from Alzheimer's reported that the man was more himself compared to another who lost his “moral faculty,” from frontotemporal dementia. In 2008, researchers found that people were more unwilling to take pharmaceutical drugs that could change their moral traits, like kindness or empathy, but weren’t as worried about drugs that would alter their alertness levels or memory.

Over and over, moral traits have been shown to be the deep-down core of what makes a person specifically them. This is true whether you ask people to assess situations where someone had a brain trauma, took psychoactive drugs, swapped bodies, or was reincarnated. If their moral traits were retained, they’re still “themselves”—if not, they're changed in a more fundamental way.

Why do we see ourselves as morally good, deep down? It might be that we have ample motivation to do so—it’s beneficial for well-being and helps us to cooperate with and trust others. But another explanation is that it's just how we think about everything .

“That's one of the things I find so fascinating, is it can even go against what we think are our explicit beliefs about how people work and what true selves are,” Schlegel said.

And while we usually think about ourselves differently than others (called the self-other bias), we think that other people’s true selves are morally good too. Even people who identify as misanthropes , who say that they think people are bad, show the same true self bias in experiments, attributing positive traits to the true self, and negative traits to something else.

This conception of a morally good true self is stable in ways that other psychological constructs are not, Schlegel said. Studies with people from Colombia, Singapore, and Russia had similar findings, even though those cultures can have very different ideas about the self and nature of the individual. “Hindu Indians and Buddhist Tibetans see moral aspects of a person as especially central to their identity, even though the latter group deny that there is such a thing as the self,” Christian Jarrett wrote in The British Psychological Society Research Digest.

When you boil down the essence of anything, we have a tendency to reflect on its positive traits; this is called psychological essentialism. When we’re asked to describe the essence of something, whether it’s a person, a band, a country, or even a piece of furniture, we tend to say that the essence of all of these entities are good. When describing the essence of a table, we say it has four legs, and a surface to eat on—the traits of a good table. We don’t describe a broken table. Our notion of the true self may be in line with this essentialist thinking.

Yet our modern world can seem to offer a contradiction to the belief in the morally good true self. If we believe that about ourselves, and others, why is there so much political strife, hate crimes, and nasty bickering online?

Josh Knobe, an experimental philosopher at Yale University, has one potential explanation. Though we all believe in a morally good true self, our definition of what's moral varies—and we define the “morally good” part of our true selves based on our own values.

In one experiment, Knobe and his colleagues asked people to respond to the story of a man named "Mark" who was Christian and attracted to men. Conservatives responded that Mark’s true self was someone who wanted to uphold his religious beliefs, and acting on his attraction would be a deviation from the true self. Liberals responded that his sexuality was his true self, and that denying that for the sake of his religious beliefs would be an affront to his true self. Values dictated what the moral building blocks of the true self were—and this can lead to clashes in the real world of people who are holding different true selves to be true.

Even when we strongly disagree with someone, it doesn't necessarily conflict with a belief in the true self, since the true self is not married to a person's actions. “When you have close friends or family with very different world views, there's a knee-jerk reaction to feel like, ‘Well, that's that's not really them,'" Schlegel said. "'They got sucked into this thing on Facebook, or they’ve been duped. But I know that below that is who they really are—which is how I see the world.'"