How to Communicate With Your Cat, According to Science

Living with a cat means accepting a certain level of emotional ambiguity. You feed them. You clean their litter box. You rearrange your furniture around their preferences. In return, they stare at you like you’re a simple peasant. For years, humans assumed this was indifference. Scientists now suggest it’s more of a language barrier.

According to researchers, one of the simplest ways to communicate with your cat requires zero words and minimal effort. Narrow your eyes. Blink slowly. Pause. Repeat. This gesture mirrors a facial expression cats use when they feel relaxed and non-threatened, and it turns out they notice when humans do it back.

A 2020 study published in Scientific Reports tested whether cats respond differently when humans copy this slow-blink expression. The researchers ran two experiments. In the first, cat owners sat a short distance from their pets and slowly blinked when their cat looked at them. The cats were significantly more likely to return the blink compared to moments with no interaction.

“As someone who has both studied animal behavior and is a cat owner, it’s great to be able to show that cats and humans can communicate in this way,” said Karen McComb, a psychologist at the University of Sussex, when the study was released.

The second experiment raised the stakes. Researchers who had never met the cats before repeated the slow-blink gesture and then extended a hand. The cats didn’t just blink back more often. They were more likely to approach the stranger. In cat terms, that’s a strong endorsement.

“This study is the first to experimentally investigate the role of slow blinking in cat-human communication,” McComb said. “And it is something you can try yourself with your own cat.”

How Does Blinking at Your Cat Help You Communicate?

Why it works comes down to how cats interpret eye contact. Sustained staring can register as threatening. Soft eyes and slow blinks signal safety. Tasmin Humphrey, another psychologist involved in the research, said understanding these interactions could have real-world benefits beyond bonding at home. “Understanding positive ways in which cats and humans interact can enhance public understanding of cats and improve feline welfare,” she said, including in shelters and veterinary settings.

This lines up with what other research has found. Cats recognize their names. They pick up on human emotional states. They form attachments that look different from dogs but run just as deep. They simply don’t respond well to intensity, volume, or forced enthusiasm.

So if your cat ignores you, stop trying to win them over like a golden retriever. Sit still. Blink slowly. Give them space. You may not get a cuddle, but you might get something better. Mutual acknowledgment. In cat culture, that’s a big deal.